Bowman Consulting : adds Gary VanAlstyne as Branch Manager, Principal of Leesburg, Virginia Office

Bowman adds Gary VanAlstyne as Branch Manager, Principal of Leesburg, Virginia Office

July 8, 2022



Bowman announced that Gary VanAlstyne joined the company as branch manager and principal at its Leesburg, Virginia office.

VanAlstyne has more than 30 years of experience in construction and development. As a Bowman branch manager/principal, VanAlstyne is responsible for providing consistent, effective leadership through stability, innovation, and common-sense solutions.



Before joining Bowman, VanAlstyne served as vice president of Davis Utility Consulting, LLC, as director of design and construction services of the Loudoun County Public Schools, and as a member of the FSM Public Review Committee of the Loudoun County Government. He furthered his career working for Toll Brothers, Inc. as regional AVP and served as vice president of development for both Beazer Homes and Lennar. In addition, VanAlstyne owned and operated a development consulting firm in the residential, commercial, and recreational markets on the Eastern seaboard. He designed and built golf courses working with Arnold Palmer and Rees Jones as well as designing numerous master-planned communities and various water parks around the country for Six Flags, Dollywood, and others.

Before joining Bowman, he worked closely with the company as a client and had the opportunity to meet and collaborate with many individuals at the engineering services firm. "The industry has changed since I started working with Bowman in the early 2000s on residential subdivisions," he said. VanAlstyne's relationships with Bowman and the industry have allowed him to adapt and learn about different projects and clients and helping assure that Bowman is the "go-to" firm for engineering services in Loudoun County.

"Thanks to his 22 years as a Bowman client, Gary VanAlstyne is a perfect addition to our team and we look forward to his continued contribution to Bowman's success," said Bowman Chief Operating Officer Mike Bruen.

Bowman's IPO and subsequent acquisitions compelled Van Alstyne to join the company and return to consulting. "I have come full circle," he said. "I have been a Bowman client for over 20 years and having that experience as well as being a consultant and an owner's representative helps me enhance the customer service experience," he added. "What makes Bowman different from its competitors is its size and depth of specialized skills across the country, providing clients the ability to obtain all the services needed in one place and enhance my goal of bringing the customer experience to a new level."

VanAlstyne earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering (BSCE) and a geotechnical minor from Union College in Schenectady, NY, and is a registered professional engineer in NY, PA and VA.

He is an active member of the Northern Virginia Builders Industry Association (NVBIA), the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce and the National Association for Industrial and Office Parks (NAIOP). VanAlstyne is also a member of the Construction Owners Association of America (COAA) and the Urban Land Institute (ULI).

