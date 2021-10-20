BowX Acquisition : Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with WeWork - Form 8-K

About WeWork

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we've grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and unmatched community experiences. Today, we're constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected.

Forward-Looking Statements

Such "forward-looking statements" with respect to the proposed transaction between WeWork and BowX include statements regarding the benefits and timing of the transaction, the anticipated timing of the trading of the combined company and expectations regarding the combined company's position to serve the multi-trillion office space market and enable the future of work.

