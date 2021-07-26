Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BowX Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOWX   US1030851067

BOWX ACQUISITION CORP.

(BOWX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating BowX Acquisition Corp. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

07/26/2021 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOWX).

If you are a shareholder of BowX Acquisition Corp. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:

http://pjlfirm.com/bowx-acquisition-corp/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at rl@pjlfirm.com or by telephone at 212-725-1000. One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell-julie--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-bowx-acquisition-corp-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-301340711.html

SOURCE Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BOWX ACQUISITION CORP.
10:21aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating BowX Acquisit..
PR
05/24BOWX ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/24Bowx Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
05/20WeWork reports quarterly loss of nearly $2.1 billion ahead of public listing
RE
05/12BOWX ACQUISITION : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial co..
AQ
05/12BOWX ACQUISITION CORP. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim ..
AQ
04/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Bow..
PR
03/30BOWX ACQUISITION : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale..
AQ
03/29EXCLUSIVE : Adam Neumann's final WeWork act - helping SoftBank's SPAC deal
RE
03/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Archegos case causes bank shares to tumble
More news