Box : Introducing Box for Google Workspace Essentials for secure, seamless work from anywhere

Today, Google and Box are excited to announce a new product offering to help our customers work more seamlessly and securely from anywhere. Employees use a variety of apps to get their work done remotely and expect them to seamlessly integrate with one another. Google Cloud and Box are deeply committed to maintaining open platforms to enable more options for our users. Providing interoperability between Google Workspace and Box delivers that user choice and drives frictionless collaboration and productivity for thousands of joint customers who use Box and Google Workspace together.

Building on this shared commitment, we are thrilled to share Box for Google Workspace Essentials. Box for Google Workspace Essentials enables organizations to purchase Google Workspace collaboration and communication solutions to work specifically with Box so that users can access their Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides in Box.

This combination enables users to take advantage of Google's best in class productivity tools and Box's advanced security and compliance capabilities to protect content in the cloud. This drives secure, seamless collaboration and productivity for our customers while enabling interoperability between the two platforms and other third-party applications.

'Now more than ever, enterprises need productivity tools that enable their employees to work together from anywhere,' said Jose Pastor, VP of Product Management at Google. 'With Box for Google Workspace Essentials, teams have easier access to Google Workspace directly within Box. We are committed to making the combination of Google and Box a seamless experience for users across enterprises of all sizes.'

We first launched our Box for Google Workspace integration back in 2018, helping our joint customers simplify how they work and collaborate securely in the cloud. Since then, we have continued to partner with Google to make the combination of Box and Google Workspace as intuitive and seamless as possible for our customers.

This curated collection of Google Workspace products enables users to easily create and collaborate with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides in real-time while storing and managing that content securely within Box. Box and Google Workspace are also compatible with each other and other third party apps such as Microsoft Office 365, so that organizations can adopt a best of breed strategy to boost user productivity. This offering also includes Google Meet so that users can meet securely from any device, anywhere. Box customers can purchase Box for Google Workspace Essentials directly from the Box admin console.

Box is proud to partner with Google Cloud to transform the way you work. To purchase Box for Google Workspace Essentials, visit the Apps page within the Box admin consoleor contact Google Sales. For more information on our partnership, check out our partner pages atgoogle.comandbox.com.