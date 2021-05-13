Log in
    BOX   US10316T1043

BOX, INC.

(BOX)
Box : U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Selects Box for Cloud Content Management

05/13/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leading Content Cloud, today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Secretary (HHS) selected Box’s cloud content management platform to power secure collaboration, critical processes for the delivery of health services, and drive new ways to work in the cloud.

The mission of HHS is to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans, by providing for effective health and human services and by fostering sound, sustained advances in the science underlying medicine, public health, and social services. To help fulfill their mission, HHS is re-thinking how the organization leverages technology, like Box, to modernize their systems for a digital-first agency.

The HHS purchased Box’s Digital Business Suite to:

  • Leverage Box to manage COVID-19 vaccine logistics
  • Secure and classify content using Box Governance and Shield
  • Automate workflows using Box Relay to accelerate delivery on health services
  • Accommodate sharing of large files and real-time access to information for internal and external collaborators

“The HHS is leading the way on how government agencies are leveraging modern technology to better serve the American people and improve mission outcomes,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO at Box. “The HHS investment in a cloud strategy, including partnerships with companies such as Box, is poised to help the agency provide effective health services to Americans, while ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive data. We are thrilled to support the HHS mission, helping to transform the way they manage and share information.”

Box is FedRAMP compliant and received the Department of Defense SRG Impact Level 4 Authorization by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With today’s announcement, the HHS joins leading organizations that have moved to Box to power new ways of working, including the U.S. Department of the Air Force, USDA Forest Service and Farm Production and Conservation, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Justice, and the District of Columbia Government.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 845 M - -
Net income 2022 -36,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -102x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 569 M 3 569 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 934
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart BOX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Box, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,50 $
Last Close Price 21,94 $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dylan Chandler Smith Chief Financial Officer
Bethany J. Mayer Chairman
Lakshmi Hanspal Chief Information Security Officer
Thierry Chassaing Senior Vice President-Engineering
Stephanie Carullo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOX, INC.21.55%3 569
ADOBE INC.-5.60%226 285
AUTODESK, INC.-11.72%59 316
WORKDAY INC.-6.31%54 765
TWILIO INC.-12.46%50 745
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.16%45 188