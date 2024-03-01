Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that it will host its FY25 Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Members of Box’s executive management team will host a presentation followed by Q&A beginning at 11:00 a.m. PT. Registration for this virtual event is available here.

A live video webcast of the event will be accessible at www.box.com/investors. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the live event for a period of three hundred sixty-five (365) days.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit http://www.box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of this event, Box will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Box's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during this event. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the event; Box assumes no obligation, and does not necessarily intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

