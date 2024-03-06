Meta to Wind Down Sales Partner Program, Have Advertisers Work Directly With Company

The programs are extensions of Meta's sales teams that have local presences in various countries.

Ericsson Names New Compliance Chief

The Swedish company is combining its compliance and investigations teams under one executive as it serves a probation period imposed by the U.S. Justice Department.

Ross Stores says that housing and food costs continue to pressure its customers

Ross Stores Inc. late Tuesday blew past expectations for its holiday quarter but spooked investors by saying that higher costs of living continue to pressure its customers.

CrowdStrike's stock soars as earnings impress in face of cybersecurity jitters

Earnings from some cybersecurity peers this quarter were met with negative reactions, but CrowdStrike's earnings seemed to wow Wall Street.

Box posts first $1 billion fiscal year as AI sales pick up

Box Inc.'s stock rose about 2% Tuesday after the software company reported its first $1 billion fiscal year and announced a $100 million share-buyback program.

ThredUp Looks to Match Europe, U.S. Operations

The online thrift store has decided to move away from purchasing inventory and instead grow its consignment revenue in Europe, Chief Executive James Reinhart said.

ANZ Sells Stake in Malaysian Bank for Over $400 Million

ANZ Group Holdings has sold a substantial portion of its stake in a Malaysian bank for $444.0 million, according to a term sheet seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Tesla Halts Production in Germany After Arson Attack

Police said they believe opponents of the factory's planned expansion set a high-voltage pylon ablaze overnight, knocking down power across the region.

AI Search Startup Perplexity Set to Double Valuation to $1 Billion

The funding round comes just a few months after the company's most recent financing and reflects the race among investors to capitalize on AI.

Target Aims for Turnaround After First Sales Decline Since 2016

Shares rebound after the retailer says it is working to boost shopper traffic and profit in 2024.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-24 2315ET