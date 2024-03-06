Meta to Wind Down Sales Partner Program, Have Advertisers Work Directly With Company

The programs are extensions of Meta's sales teams that have local presences in various countries.

TikTok Faces U.S. Ban in New Draft Bill

TikTok, the short-video platform owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance, is facing renewed political pressure in the U.S. from a draft bill that could lead to a ban of its popular video-sharing app.

BYD Cuts Starting Price of Cheapest Electric Car Amid Fierce Competition

BYD unveiled an updated version of its cheapest electric car model, Seagull, and further slashed its starting price, deepening a price war amid rising competition in China, the world's largest car market.

ANZ Sells Stake in Malaysian Bank for Over $400 Million

ANZ Group Holdings has sold a substantial portion of its stake in a Malaysian bank for $444.0 million, according to a term sheet seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Deutsche Post Sees Limited Earnings Growth

Deutsche Post forecast relatively flat earnings growth in 2024 as it said it expected "volatility in demand and geopolitical crisis" to remain and after it reported fourth-quarter profits below consensus.

Ericsson Names New Compliance Chief

The Swedish company is combining its compliance and investigations teams under one executive as it serves a probation period imposed by the U.S. Justice Department.

Shares of the South America's Amazon.com Look Like a Buy

Investors looking for an alternative to the Magnificent Seven could do worse than this popular online retailer.

Ross Stores says that housing and food costs continue to pressure its customers

Ross Stores Inc. late Tuesday blew past expectations for its holiday quarter but spooked investors by saying that higher costs of living continue to pressure its customers.

CrowdStrike's stock soars as earnings impress in face of cybersecurity jitters

Earnings from some cybersecurity peers this quarter were met with negative reactions, but CrowdStrike's earnings seemed to wow Wall Street.

Box posts first $1 billion fiscal year as AI sales pick up

Box Inc.'s stock rose about 2% Tuesday after the software company reported its first $1 billion fiscal year and announced a $100 million share-buyback program.

