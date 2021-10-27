U.S. Air Force Reserve Command Selects Box for Cloud Content Management

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) selected Box to power secure cloud content management and collaboration. With Box, Airmen, government civilians and contractors will have real-time, seamless access to critical electronic content regardless of whether they are using government or personal IT equipment or connected to the Air Force network.

AFRC leadership, tasked with modernizing its technology infrastructure to become paperless and digital-first, purchased Box to:

Create a single source for the electronic flight bag for flight essentials, including technical manuals, checklists, and flight map updates

Provide access to the most up to date electronic publications even when they are not on a military installation or connected to the AF network

Digitize and automate processes leveraging Box as the central Content Cloud where Airmen, government civilians and contractors can easily collaborate and share materials

“We are excited to power the Air Force Reserve Command’s mission critical electronic flight publication system,” said Aaron Levie, CEO and co-founder of Box. “Their investment in a cloud strategy, including partnerships with companies such as Box, is poised to help the agency build digital experiences and will fundamentally change the ability of AF Reservists to stay connected and perform their duties. We are proud to work with the Air Force Reserve Command and support its critically important mission.”

Box is FedRAMP compliant and received Department of Defense SRG Impact Level 4 Authorization by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With today’s announcement, the AFRC joins leading organizations that have moved to Box to power new ways of working, including NASA, the USDA Forest Service and Farm Production and Conservation, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Justice, and the District of Columbia Government.

