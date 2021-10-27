Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Box, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOX   US10316T1043

BOX, INC.

(BOX)
  Report
U.S. Air Force Reserve Command Selects Box for Cloud Content Management

10/27/2021 | 08:10am EDT
Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) selected Box to power secure cloud content management and collaboration. With Box, Airmen, government civilians and contractors will have real-time, seamless access to critical electronic content regardless of whether they are using government or personal IT equipment or connected to the Air Force network.

AFRC leadership, tasked with modernizing its technology infrastructure to become paperless and digital-first, purchased Box to:

  • Create a single source for the electronic flight bag for flight essentials, including technical manuals, checklists, and flight map updates
  • Provide access to the most up to date electronic publications even when they are not on a military installation or connected to the AF network
  • Digitize and automate processes leveraging Box as the central Content Cloud where Airmen, government civilians and contractors can easily collaborate and share materials

“We are excited to power the Air Force Reserve Command’s mission critical electronic flight publication system,” said Aaron Levie, CEO and co-founder of Box. “Their investment in a cloud strategy, including partnerships with companies such as Box, is poised to help the agency build digital experiences and will fundamentally change the ability of AF Reservists to stay connected and perform their duties. We are proud to work with the Air Force Reserve Command and support its critically important mission.”

Box is FedRAMP compliant and received Department of Defense SRG Impact Level 4 Authorization by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With today’s announcement, the AFRC joins leading organizations that have moved to Box to power new ways of working, including NASA, the USDA Forest Service and Farm Production and Conservation, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Justice, and the District of Columbia Government.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 858 M - -
Net income 2022 -40,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -89,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 913 M 3 913 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 934
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart BOX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Box, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 25,82 $
Average target price 27,67 $
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron Levie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dylan Chandler Smith Chief Financial Officer
Bethany Jean Mayer Chairman
Lakshmi Hanspal Chief Information Security Officer
Thierry Chassaing Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOX, INC.43.05%3 913
ADOBE INC.28.47%305 702
WORKDAY INC.18.01%70 124
AUTODESK, INC.2.11%68 769
TWILIO INC.4.56%62 697
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.28%51 481