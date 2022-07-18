Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boxed, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOXD   US1031741085

BOXED, INC.

(BOXD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-07-13
1.830 USD   -3.17%
05:24pBOXED : Announces the Appointment of AEON Executive to its Board - Form 8-K
PU
05:15pBOXED, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/15Boxed Announces the Appointment of AEON Executive to its Board
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boxed : Announces the Appointment of AEON Executive to its Board - Form 8-K

07/18/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Boxed Announces the Appointment of AEON Executive to its Board

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD, BOXD WS) ("Boxed" or the "Company"), an online platform which sells household consumables in bulk and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, today announced the addition of Tsukasa Ojima, Executive Officer, Business Development and Branding at AEON Co. Ltd ("AEON"), one of the world's largest retailers, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

In September of 2021, Boxed and AEON launched a partnership to use Boxed's proprietary e-commerce technology to power AEON digital capabilities in the Malaysian market. Recently, Boxed announced a signed Memorandum of Understanding with AEON's affiliate, AEON Vietnam Company Limited, to launch Boxed's end-to-end software and services platform in the Vietnamese market.

Over the last 30 years, Mr. Ojima has established himself as a top business executive in Asia, through a variety of management positions in commercial and investment banking with leading financial institutions, including Sanwa Bank (now MUFG Bank, Ltd.), Lehman Brothers Japan, Inc. and Nomura Securities. Before joining AEON, Mr. Ojima served as Director, Vice President, and Executive Officer of Wealth Management Inc. He also serves as a Director of OOTOYA Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mr. Ojima fills a seat vacated when Board member Yuki Habu accepted a new role as a member of the Board of Directors at AEON, where she serves as a senior executive. Given the increased time commitment required with this appointment, she decided to step off the Board at Boxed.

"I'm honored to welcome Mr. Ojima to our Board of Directors," said Chieh Huang, CEO of Boxed. "He has a well-earned reputation as a tireless leader and executive, and his experience and knowledge will make him a valuable member to an already talented Board."

About Boxed
Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a "big-box" store membership. This service is powered by the Company's own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information visit www.boxed.com.

Media Contact
David Taft
dave@boxed.com
(732) 895-8238

Disclaimer

Boxed Inc. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 21:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOXED, INC.
05:24pBOXED : Announces the Appointment of AEON Executive to its Board - Form 8-K
PU
05:15pBOXED, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financi..
AQ
07/15Boxed Announces the Appointment of AEON Executive to its Board
GL
07/15Boxed, Inc. Appoints Tsukasa Ojima to its Board of Directors
CI
07/13Wells Fargo Initiates Boxed at Overweight with $8 Price Target
MT
07/07Boxed Up 18% on Planned Vietnam Entry Via Expanded Aeon Partnership
DJ
07/07UPDATE -- Boxed and AEON Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Expand Partnership, Launch..
GL
07/07Boxed Collaborates With Aeon to Roll Out Its Software Products in Vietnam by Year-End
MT
07/07Consumer Staples Companies Outperform on Rosey Outlook (SHNJF, REED, ITP, BOXD, COTY)
AQ
07/07Boxed and Aeon Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Expand Partnership, Launch Software ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOXED, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 226 M - -
Net income 2022 -111 M - -
Net cash 2022 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 124 M 124 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,13x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart BOXED, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boxed, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOXED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,80 $
Average target price 10,33 $
Spread / Average Target 474%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chieh Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Zimowski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gary S. Matthews Chairman
David Miller Chief Technology Officer
Jared Yaman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOXED, INC.-86.64%124
AMAZON.COM, INC.-31.89%1 155 304
JD.COM, INC.-14.00%92 069
COUPANG, INC.-46.22%27 846
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.1.71%24 860
ETSY, INC.-62.32%10 487