Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boxed, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOXD   US1031741085

BOXED, INC.

(BOXD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-11-24
0.4958 USD   -0.78%
08:01aBoxed, Inc. to Participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference
AQ
11/29LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures fall on high supply, export demand concerns
RE
11/28Boxed Receives Another Non-Compliance Notice From NYSE
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Boxed, Inc. to Participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference

11/30/2022 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), the commerce technology company specializing as both an e-commerce retailer and e-commerce enabler, today announced that the Company is participating in the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City. Boxed is hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “Events & Presentations” section of Boxed’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.boxed.com/overview/.

About Boxed
Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by Spresso, the Company’s own Software & Service business. From solving challenges with data using machine-learning modules to re-platforming with end-to-end technology, Spresso’s purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies enable better business outcomes for e-commerce customers. The Company aspires to make a positive social impact with an emphasis on good Environmental, Social and Governance practices, and as such, has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information, please visit investors.boxed.com.

Investor Contacts
Chris Mandeville
ICR
BoxedIR@icrinc.com 

Media Contacts
David Taft
Boxed
press@boxed.com 


All news about BOXED, INC.
08:01aBoxed, Inc. to Participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference
AQ
11/29LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures fall on high supply, export demand concerns
RE
11/28Boxed Receives Another Non-Compliance Notice From NYSE
MT
11/25Boxed, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standa..
AQ
11/25Boxed, Inc. Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
GL
11/25Boxed, Inc. Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
AQ
11/25LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures slip after short, choppy trading day
RE
11/23LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hogs ease; cold storage adds versus year earlier
RE
11/22LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hogs ease; cold storage adds versus year earlier
RE
11/14Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Boxed to $0.70 From $2, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOXED, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 173 M - -
Net income 2022 -115 M - -
Net Debt 2022 77,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33,8 M 33,8 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart BOXED, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boxed, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOXED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,47 $
Average target price 2,23 $
Spread / Average Target 380%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chieh Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Zimowski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gary S. Matthews Chairman
David Miller Chief Technology Officer
Andrew C. Pearson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOXED, INC.-96.38%34
AMAZON.COM, INC.-44.56%942 837
JD.COM, INC.-24.00%83 363
COUPANG, INC.-35.47%33 565
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.7.40%26 870
ETSY, INC.-44.33%15 319