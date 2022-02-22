Log in
    BOXD   US1031741085

BOXED, INC.

(BOXD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boxed, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 15, 2022

02/22/2022 | 04:06pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an e-commerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, announced today that it will report results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after market close. Boxed will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The live webcast can be accessed on the Boxed Investor Relations website at https://investors.boxed.com under “Events & Presentations”. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 844-200-6205 from the U.S. and 929-526-1599 internationally, and enter code 753525.

About Boxed
Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by the Company’s own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company aspires to make a positive social impact with an emphasis on good Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices, and as such, has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information, please visit investors.boxed.com.

Investor Contacts
Chris Mandeville
ICR
BoxedIR@icrinc.com

Media Contacts
David Taft
Boxed
dave@boxed.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 174 M - -
Net income 2021 -49,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 663 M 663 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,67 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chieh Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Zimowski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gary S. Matthews Chairman
David Miller Chief Technology Officer
Jared Yaman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOXED, INC.-29.42%663
AMAZON.COM, INC.-8.47%1 553 008
JD.COM, INC.2.55%110 948
ETSY, INC.-41.86%16 139
WAYFAIR INC.-32.57%13 391
MONOTARO CO., LTD.5.64%9 477