Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boxed, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOXD   US1031741085

BOXED, INC.

(BOXD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's ex-FX diplomat Tamaki: No big yen deviation from fundamentals

03/31/2022 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - The yen's recent falls have not deviated sharply from economic fundamentals as they are driven partly by the central bank's ultra-low interest rate policy, Japan's former top currency diplomat Rintaro Tamaki said on Thursday.

"The yen is still moving with a range it has been boxed in since 2013, so it can't be said that (its recent declines) are sharp deviation from fundamentals," he said.

"It's undeniable that Japan's ultra-low interest rates are affecting currency moves," Tamaki told Reuters.

During his stint as vice finance minister for international affairs, Tamaki oversaw a joint yen selling intervention Tokyo conducted with its G7 counterparts to combat sharp yen rises after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BOXED, INC.
02:00aJAPAN'S EX-FX DIPLOMAT TAMAKI : No big yen deviation from fundamentals
RE
03/28U.S. FDA approves UCB's drug for rare childhood epilepsy
RE
03/25LIVESTOCK-Hog futures set new contract highs with supplies in focus
RE
03/24LIVESTOCK-Hog futures ease after hitting contract highs, cattle firm
RE
03/23LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures rally on strong pork prices, cash market strength
RE
03/22LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures mixed, cattle futures weak
RE
03/21LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures fall, hog futures firm
RE
03/20BOXED, INC.(NYSE : BOXD) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
03/18LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise on weaker feed, hog futures slip
RE
03/17Boxed, Inc. to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Vir..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOXED, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 226 M - -
Net income 2022 -87,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 667 M 667 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart BOXED, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boxed, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOXED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,69 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chieh Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Zimowski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gary S. Matthews Chairman
David Miller Chief Technology Officer
Jared Yaman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOXED, INC.-29.27%667
AMAZON.COM, INC.-0.25%1 723 100
JD.COM, INC.-12.24%97 570
COUPANG, INC.-35.40%33 322
ETSY, INC.-38.54%18 156
WAYFAIR INC.-36.06%13 611