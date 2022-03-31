Japan's ex-FX diplomat Tamaki: No big yen deviation from fundamentals

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - The yen's recent falls have not
deviated sharply from economic fundamentals as they are driven
partly by the central bank's ultra-low interest rate policy,
Japan's former top currency diplomat Rintaro Tamaki said on
Thursday.
"The yen is still moving with a range it has been boxed in
since 2013, so it can't be said that (its recent declines) are
sharp deviation from fundamentals," he said.
"It's undeniable that Japan's ultra-low interest rates are
affecting currency moves," Tamaki told Reuters.
During his stint as vice finance minister for international
affairs, Tamaki oversaw a joint yen selling intervention Tokyo
conducted with its G7 counterparts to combat sharp yen rises
after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
