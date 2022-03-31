Japan's ex-FX diplomat Tamaki: No big yen deviation from fundamentals

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - The yen's recent falls have not deviated sharply from economic fundamentals as they are driven partly by the central bank's ultra-low interest rate policy, Japan's former top currency diplomat Rintaro Tamaki said on Thursday.

"The yen is still moving with a range it has been boxed in since 2013, so it can't be said that (its recent declines) are sharp deviation from fundamentals," he said.

"It's undeniable that Japan's ultra-low interest rates are affecting currency moves," Tamaki told Reuters.

During his stint as vice finance minister for international affairs, Tamaki oversaw a joint yen selling intervention Tokyo conducted with its G7 counterparts to combat sharp yen rises after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)