Official BOXLIGHT CORPORATION press release

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom and campus audio, and services, today announces the launch of MimioPro G, a Google EDLA-certified interactive flat panel that includes free Google certified training. Boxlight is the only education technology solutions provider to offer this unique combination, reinforcing its commitment to innovative and holistic offerings.

The EDLA-certified MimioPro G interactive flat panel provides easy, native access to Google accounts and tools including the Google Play Store and Google Workspace for Education, streamlined lesson delivery, and Boxlight’s suite of education software. This Google EDLA-certified interactive flat panel is equipped with 50 touch points, micro antibacterial glass, and integrated NFC for quick user profile loading. Practical and efficient, the MimioPro G simplifies workflows, and serves as a valuable upgrade for classroom and teaching environments.

As an Education Partner Specialization with Google, EOS Education by Boxlight provides award-winning professional development and training, exclusive to the Boxlight’s Google-certified solutions.

To help teachers and instructors fully utilize MimioPro G, EOS Education will offer three distinct tiers of Google-focused professional development for educators. Tier One, included with each panel purchase provides two accelerated courses that prepares teachers for their Level 1 and Level 2 Google Educator Certifications. For Boxlight-Google Integration and Boxlight-Google Educator certifications, Tier Two furthers training with Google Workspace Essentials, Transition Essentials to Google Management Tools, and a Boxlight Administrator course. Tier Three is an extensive 24+ hour “train the trainer” program that culminates in Google Coach Certification and Google Trainer Certification. All course content includes bite-sized modules to help users apply new learning in the classroom to better see the value of incorporating Google tools.

“By including professional development with MimioPro G, we proudly affirm our commitment to both innovative and comprehensive solutions within our suite of offerings,” states Boxlight COO Hank Nance. “Integrating Boxlight's cutting-edge interactive hardware, presentation, and collaboration software with the robust security features of Google, the Google Workspace for Education solution, accessibility enhancements, and apps from the Google Play Store advances and improves instruction delivery and experiences.”

“Choosing EOS Education for Google training means tapping into a wealth of expertise and experience. Our comprehensive curriculum, tailored to educators, focuses on practical application from basic functionality to advanced techniques,” comments Krista Walker-Kier, Innovation and Development Director. “We offer a customized approach, recognizing that schools, educators, and students have diverse needs. We also provide ongoing support to ensure educators thrive with integrating Google tools effectively.”

MimioPro G is now in stock and shipping. To explore the new MimioPro G as well as other solutions from Boxlight’s Mimio, FrontRow, Clevertouch, and EOS Education brands, visit boxlight.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com, https://www.clevertouch.com, and https://www.gofrontrow.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

