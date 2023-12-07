Official BOXLIGHT CORPORATION press release

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leader in interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services, proudly announces that the Denver Public Schools Spark Early Career Exploration Program successfully implements MimioSTEM solutions.

Denver Public Schools (DPS), the largest urban district in Colorado, is transforming career exploration through the Spark Early Career Exploration Program. In collaboration with Boxlight's MimioSTEM solutions, including the Robo E3 3D printer, MyBot Robots, and Labdisc All-in-One Science Lab, DPS is providing students with immersive learning experiences.

DPS Spark connects students with local businesses, fostering career exploration and offering a comprehensive online resource library. The collaboration with Boxlight's MimioSTEM solutions aligns with DPS's commitment to holistic education. “The work of developing career identities for our students is really important to us so that they can plan and chart their futures and get careers that sustain them and their families,” stated Olivia Barraza Kee, Senior Manager of DPS Spark.

Involving students in engaging, hands-on projects showcase the power of MimioSTEM solutions in making learning enjoyable and practical. MimioSTEM solutions empower students to engage with cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing and robotic coding. Teachers are able to confidently implement projects and Design Challenges using thoughtfully designed MyStemKits curriculum.

About Boxlight Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207388717/en/