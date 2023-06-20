Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Boxlight Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOXL   US1031972086

BOXLIGHT CORPORATION

(BOXL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:52:57 2023-06-20 pm EDT
2.110 USD   -7.46%
02:31pBoxlight Earns 7 InfoComm Best of Show Awards
BU
06/15Boxlight Introduces Educational Robotics System
MT
06/15Boxlight Launches New Mimio MyBot Recruit Educational Robotics Solution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boxlight Earns 7 InfoComm Best of Show Awards

06/20/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services today announces that it won a total of seven Best of Show awards at this year’s InfoComm 2023. Solutions awarded include: CleverLive, CleverHub, Clevertouch UX Pro 2 interactive display, and Mimio DS Series displays.

InfoComm is the largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America, with thousands of products for audio, unified communications and collaboration, display, video, control, digital signage, home automation, security, VR, and live events. For this year’s awards programs, editors of Future’s AV Technology, Digital Signage, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning hired more judges to carefully evaluate the entries. Judges are CTS-certified technology managers, engineers, integrators, and consultants and are required to talk with product managers, engineers, or other manufacturers’ representatives to best evaluate products and solutions for innovation, features, ease of installation and use, and potential overall value. We are incredibly proud that our solutions were recognized after this rigorous evaluation.

AV Technology, InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Award Winners

CleverLive is the software platform that enables the creation, deployment, and management of content across one or multiple Clevertouch displays, no matter where they are in the world. Users can make changes in real time or schedule into an organization’s calendar. Users can also send emergency alerts at the touch of a button.

The UX Pro serves as a central hub within the evolving workspace, seamlessly connecting and integrating with other devices and networks across the organization. It offers the convenience of remote control, allowing users to operate the touchscreen from anywhere in the room using their mobile devices. This flexibility enables participants to engage and interact with the touchscreen effortlessly, fostering a dynamic and productive collaborative environment.

Digital Signage, InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Award Winners

The Mimio DS Series serves as a powerful tool for broad communication across multiple buildings and spaces such as educational institutions. With CleverLive, a cloud-based content management system, announcements and alerts can be delivered consistently and promptly across all audio and video devices with a simple click of a button. This integration ensures effective communication throughout an entire campus or across buildings, keeping staff informed and connected.

  • UX Pro 2 (Clevertouch Technologies)

Tech & Learning, InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Award Winners

  • Mimio DS Series (Mimio)
  • CleverLive (Clevertouch Technologies)
  • CleverHub (Clevertouch Technologies)

CleverHub enables wireless screen mirroring from your device instantly to any meeting room display and peripherals. Simultaneously share multiple sources from multiple devices with hassle-free connectivity.

"Our success at InfoComm 2023 demonstrates our unwavering dedication to providing cutting-edge, intuitive, and impactful solutions that revolutionize the audiovisual landscape across tech and enterprise sectors,” states Jack Willson, Boxlight Channel VP. “This accolade reinforces our steadfast pursuit of designing transformative products and solutions that consistently cater to our customers' ever-changing needs."

For a complete list of this year’s InfoComm 2023 Best of Show winners, click here.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com, https://www.clevertouch.com, and https://www.gofrontrow.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
02:31pBoxlight Earns 7 InfoComm Best of Show Awards
BU
06/15Boxlight Introduces Educational Robotics System
MT
06/15Boxlight Launches New Mimio MyBot Recruit Educational Robotics Solution
BU
06/15Boxlight Corporation Launches New Mimio Mybot Recruit Educational Robotics Solution
CI
06/13Boxlight to Implement 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split
MT
06/13Boxlight Corp : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Article..
AQ
06/13Boxlight : Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split of Class A Common Stock - Form 8-K
PU
06/13Boxlight Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split of Class A Common Stock
BU
06/08Boxlight Awarded “Best Technology Solution for Student Safety” in 5th Annua..
BU
05/16EOS Education Achieves the Education Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Adv..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 221 M - -
Net income 2023 -0,24 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -42,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21,4 M 21,4 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boxlight Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,28 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 514%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Pope President & Director
Mark Richard Starkey President
Gregory S. Wiggins Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Shaun David Marklew Chief Technology Officer
Henry Nance Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION-8.30%21
HEXAGON AB21.65%33 227
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.23%21 249
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED1.63%19 121
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.14%14 524
FLEX LTD.24.74%11 899
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer