Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Boxlight Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOXL   US1031971096

BOXLIGHT CORPORATION

(BOXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boxlight : MyStemKits Curriculum Successfully Implemented for Science

09/30/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the successful implementation of the award-winning MyStemKits curriculum for middle school science students in Orlando, Florida.

MyStemKits is a collection of over 350 standards-aligned - NGSS and CCSS - lessons, activities, and design challenges developed for use with 3D printers, robotics systems, and portable sensors, including those in the Boxlight MimioSTEM suite of STEM products.

Meredith Williams, an 8th grade science teacher at Freedom Middle School (Orlando County Public Schools) implemented MyStemKits lessons, including 3D-printed manipulatives, to build on students’ critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills – essential skills for 21st century living and the workforce. Williams has also been selected as a Boxlight MimioMaster specializing in the use of MyStemKits curriculum for instruction.

Williams states, “(Using MyStemKits activities) sets the tone for the class and opens their minds to think outside the box."

For a full case study about this successful integration, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
09:16aBOXLIGHT : MyStemKits Curriculum Successfully Implemented for Science
BU
09/23BOXLIGHT : A School District Successfully Implements Boxlight ProColor in All Classrooms
BU
09/23A School District Successfully Implements Boxlight Procolor in All Classrooms
CI
09/21BOXLIGHT : helps Phoenix school district roll out digital learning
AQ
09/20BOXLIGHT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
09/16BOXLIGHT : EOS Education Helps a Large District Better Utilize Ed Tech
BU
09/16Boxlight-EOS Education Helps a Large District Better Utilize Ed Tech
CI
08/27BOXLIGHT : FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED INTERCREDITOR AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
08/27BOXLIGHT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
08/26BOXLIGHT : Wins Multiple Tech & Learning 2021 Awards of Excellence
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 178 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,53 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 133 M 133 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boxlight Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,23 $
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 203%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Pope Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Richard Starkey President
Patrick Noel Foley Chief Financial Officer
Shaun David Marklew Chief Technology Officer
Henry Nance Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION45.75%133
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.43.79%80 628
HP INC.11.06%31 475
GOERTEK INC.13.34%21 779
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC33.69%18 778
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY18.90%18 430