Boxlight Named “Overall EdTech Company of the Year” in 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, and services, has been selected as winner of the “Overall EdTech Company of the Year” award in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Boxlight’s dynamic portfolio of ‘breakthrough’ classroom technology empowers teachers with innovative solutions for classroom collaboration, real-time assessments, STEM-based learning and more. For over 35 years, Boxlight’s technology, software, and professional development solutions have enabled educators to effectively enhance student outcomes and build essential skills, including critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and creativity.

With brands that include Mimio Education, MimioSTEM, Boxlight-EOS Professional Development, Clevertouch Technologies, and FrontRow, the Company offers educators cutting-edge, results-driven, and comprehensive solutions.

To help more districts, schools, teachers, and students implement their best-in-class edtech, Boxlight recently launched Boxlight Financial Services. This program allows more districts and schools – whatever their size – to implement the edtech solutions they need. In addition, to help educators take advantage of federal funding such as CARES and ARPA, the company’s Grants Assistance Program (GAP) has released a Relief Funding Guide to help schools navigate the application processes.

Boxlight-EOS has also been approved as a Sponsor of Continuing Teacher and Leader Education by the New York State Education Department. Already working for large school districts like Clayton County Public Schools (GA) and Phoenix Union High School District (AZ), Boxlight-EOS continues to demonstrate its expertise and qualifications to help educators advance their ed tech skills.

“We are so excited to be recognized with this marquee award from EdTech Breakthrough. Our aim is to keep teachers and students connected and maintain learning continuity. As educators stepped into 2021 with some trepidation, we have been determined to support them in their search for, and successful implementation of, turnkey tech solutions,” said Michael Pope, Chairman and CEO of Boxlight. “While educators are offered more and more solutions in the hopes of becoming part of their ed tech ecosystem, we want them to feel confident that they have more options, and that budget will not limit their district goals and vision. In this way, we help them transform the learning experience and take it to the next level.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“Over the past couple of years, educators had to navigate complex challenges created by school closures, remote teaching and learning, virtual meetings, then a return to the classroom and learning loss,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “As educators look for new solutions that support teaching and learning to address these challenges, we are proud to recognize the ‘breakthrough’ innovation and value that dynamic educational technology Boxlight delivers. Their portfolio of solutions has helped schools and districts become more adept at addressing educational challenges, and we are thrilled to congratulate them on being 'Overall EdTech Company of the Year' for 2022.”

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch®, FrontRow™ and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, audio solutions, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com, Clevertouch Technologies, https://www.clevertouch.com/, or FrontRow, https://www.gofrontrow.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005183/en/