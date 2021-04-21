Log in
    BOXL

BOXLIGHT CORPORATION

(BOXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boxlight : Announces NY Office of General Services Extension Agreement

04/21/2021 | 09:16am EDT
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces a two-year Audio Visual Equipment and Accessories extension agreement with the New York State Office of General Service.

The NYS Office of General Services (OGS) provides essential services to state and local partners, as well as the general public. The OGS facilitates close to 1500 centralized procurement contracts for goods, services, and technology needed by state agencies, municipal governments, and educational institutions. Their mission is to provide the citizens of New York with “innovative solutions, integrated services, and best value, in support of cost-effective operations and responsible stewardship.”

Boxlight products are available on this statewide contract through several reseller partners including both Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB) subcontractors and suppliers. These authorizations broaden our customer base to include school districts and universities that specifically purchase from MWBE and/or SDVOB businesses. Boxlight is one of the very few Education Technology Audio Visual companies in the education technology market with MWBE and SDVOB authorized partners. Boxlight also has the unique distinction of being a U.S.-owned company.

For NY institutions applying for federal relief funding to address educational challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, purchasing through a U.S.-owned company such as Boxlight supports our MWBE and SDVOB partners. As we continue to move towards being a leader in the education technology market through providing innovative ed tech solutions, our partners will reap similar benefits.

Michele Gill Conte, VP of Strategic Accounts Northeast said, “We at Boxlight are honored to be awarded an extension with the State of New York. It gives us an opportunity to work with existing, and an expanded base of, customers who are needed during these trying times in New York. Our product offerings are futureproofing our classrooms with STEM/STEAM products and materials, including virtual STEM kits, state-of-the-art interactive flat panel displays, innovative AV products and tools, and multi-award-winning software and web platforms, all with Professional Development and training support. This extension really puts us in a fantastic position to showcase the Boxlight brand in 2021 and beyond.”

For more information on how Boxlight will help schools, visit Boxlight.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
