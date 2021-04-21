Boxlight : Announces NY Office of General Services Extension Agreement

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces a two-year Audio Visual Equipment and Accessories extension agreement with the New York State Office of General Service.

The NYS Office of General Services (OGS) provides essential services to state and local partners, as well as the general public. The OGS facilitates close to 1500 centralized procurement contracts for goods, services, and technology needed by state agencies, municipal governments, and educational institutions. Their mission is to provide the citizens of New York with “innovative solutions, integrated services, and best value, in support of cost-effective operations and responsible stewardship.”

Boxlight products are available on this statewide contract through several reseller partners including both Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB) subcontractors and suppliers. These authorizations broaden our customer base to include school districts and universities that specifically purchase from MWBE and/or SDVOB businesses. Boxlight is one of the very few Education Technology Audio Visual companies in the education technology market with MWBE and SDVOB authorized partners. Boxlight also has the unique distinction of being a U.S.-owned company.

For NY institutions applying for federal relief funding to address educational challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, purchasing through a U.S.-owned company such as Boxlight supports our MWBE and SDVOB partners. As we continue to move towards being a leader in the education technology market through providing innovative ed tech solutions, our partners will reap similar benefits.

Michele Gill Conte, VP of Strategic Accounts Northeast said, “We at Boxlight are honored to be awarded an extension with the State of New York. It gives us an opportunity to work with existing, and an expanded base of, customers who are needed during these trying times in New York. Our product offerings are futureproofing our classrooms with STEM/STEAM products and materials, including virtual STEM kits, state-of-the-art interactive flat panel displays, innovative AV products and tools, and multi-award-winning software and web platforms, all with Professional Development and training support. This extension really puts us in a fantastic position to showcase the Boxlight brand in 2021 and beyond.”

For more information on how Boxlight will help schools, visit Boxlight.com.

