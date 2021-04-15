Boxlight : Interactive Panels Used in School for Special Needs Students

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the successful integration of the ProColor interactive flat panel displays in a school for students with special needs.

Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children (Greensburg, PA) has outfitted each classroom with the ProColor interactive flat panel display, boosting engagement for students with special needs ranging in age from 5-years-old to 21-years-old. By incorporating the user-friendly displays that project crystal clear images, students who have difficulty focusing are now more engaged and actively participate. The large displays have also proven especially useful with students who are learning remotely.

Melissa Fligger, Special Education Teacher, comments, “Our class uses our Boxlight panel every day. First, we do Zoom meetings with a student who is doing virtual instruction this year. It allows all of the students and staff to see him on the large display so that it feels like he is a member of the classroom even if he is at home.”

For a full case study about this successful integration, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

