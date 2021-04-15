Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Boxlight Corporation    BOXL

BOXLIGHT CORPORATION

(BOXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boxlight : Interactive Panels Used in School for Special Needs Students

04/15/2021 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the successful integration of the ProColor interactive flat panel displays in a school for students with special needs.

Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children (Greensburg, PA) has outfitted each classroom with the ProColor interactive flat panel display, boosting engagement for students with special needs ranging in age from 5-years-old to 21-years-old. By incorporating the user-friendly displays that project crystal clear images, students who have difficulty focusing are now more engaged and actively participate. The large displays have also proven especially useful with students who are learning remotely.

Melissa Fligger, Special Education Teacher, comments, “Our class uses our Boxlight panel every day. First, we do Zoom meetings with a student who is doing virtual instruction this year. It allows all of the students and staff to see him on the large display so that it feels like he is a member of the classroom even if he is at home.”

For a full case study about this successful integration, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
09:17aBOXLIGHT  : Interactive Panels Used in School for Special Needs Students
BU
04/14BOXLIGHT  : Announces Podcast on Motivating Young Women in STEM
BU
04/13BOXLIGHT  : Named Finalist in Six Categories of EdTech Awards
BU
04/08BOXLIGHT  : Clevertouch Technologies by Boxlight Upgrades Ed Tech for Brussels S..
BU
04/02BOXLIGHT  : inks acquisition of Interactive Concepts for $3.3M
AQ
04/01BOXLIGHT  : Clevertouch Helps Revamp Ed Tech for Large Multi-Site College in UK
BU
03/31BOXLIGHT  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
03/29BOXLIGHT  : Spanish higher education institution deploys Boxlight interactive so..
AQ
03/25BOXLIGHT CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/25BOXLIGHT  : Swings to Q4 Profit as Revenue Soars, Sets Q1 Guidance; Stock Rises ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 142 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 123 M 123 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boxlight Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,75 $
Last Close Price 2,16 $
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 166%
Spread / Lowest Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Pope Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Richard Starkey President
Patrick Noel Foley Chief Financial Officer
Shaun David Marklew Chief Technology Officer
Henry Nance Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION41.18%123
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.26.48%70 699
HP INC.34.36%41 387
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY33.16%20 532
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC29.15%19 001
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.18.31%18 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ