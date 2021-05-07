Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Boxlight Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOXL   US1031971096

BOXLIGHT CORPORATION

(BOXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boxlight : to Hold First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

05/07/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions, will hold its First Quarter 2021 financial results conference call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference details are as follows:

 

Date:

Thursday, May 13, 2021

 

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

 

Dial-in:

1-877-876-9177 (Domestic)

1-785-424-1672 (International)

 

Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2213/41290

 

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 13, 2022 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay passcode 41290.

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about Boxlight and the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and https://www.clevertouch.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives and competition in the industry. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its filings with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
09:16aBOXLIGHT  : to Hold First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
05/06BOXLIGHT  : Clevertouch Technologies Success Story from South Africa
BU
04/29BOXLIGHT  : Interactive Panels Innovating a Fast-Growing School District
BU
04/28SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Edging Higher Ahead of Wednesday Close
MT
04/28SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Scratching Out Narrow Gains This Afternoon
MT
04/28BOXLIGHT  : Raises Q1 Revenue Forecast; Shares Jump
MT
04/27BOXLIGHT CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
04/27BOXLIGHT  : Issues Shareholder Letter
BU
04/23BOXLIGHT  : installs interactive flat panel at school for special needs
AQ
04/22BOXLIGHT  : Clevertouch Technologies by Boxlight Designs Digital-First Office En..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 146 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 M 136 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boxlight Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,75 $
Last Close Price 2,40 $
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 140%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Pope Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Richard Starkey President
Patrick Noel Foley Chief Financial Officer
Shaun David Marklew Chief Technology Officer
Henry Nance Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION56.86%136
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.36.13%76 091
HP INC.40.10%43 606
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY38.14%21 300
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC44.79%20 596
GOERTEK INC.1.02%18 941