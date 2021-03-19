Log in
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION

Boxlight : to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

03/19/2021
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions, will hold its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 financial results conference call on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference details are as follows:

Date:

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in:

1-877-876-9176 (Domestic)

1-785-424-1670 (International)

Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2213/40468

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 8, 2021 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay passcode: 40468.

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about Boxlight and the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and https://www.clevertouch.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives and competition in the industry. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its filings with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 139 M 139 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 79,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Pope Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Richard Starkey President
Patrick Noel Foley Chief Financial Officer
Shaun David Marklew Chief Technology Officer
Henry Nance Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION67.32%141
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.20.22%66 958
HP INC.25.01%38 383
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY31.48%20 883
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC18.84%17 848
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.9.68%16 817
