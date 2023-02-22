Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Boxlight Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOXL   US1031971096

BOXLIGHT CORPORATION

(BOXL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-21 pm EST
0.6599 USD   -2.96%
02/16Boxlight Launches New Mimio DS Series Large Format Display
BU
02/16Boxlight Corporation Launches New Mimio DS Series Large Format Display
CI
02/14Sector Update: Tech Stocks Jump Late Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boxlight to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

02/22/2023 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions, will hold its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference details are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in:

1-888-506-0062 (Domestic)

1-973-528-0011 (International)

Participant Access Code:

793328

Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2213/47530

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay passcode 47530.

“We look forward to sharing our fourth quarter financial performance and providing updates on our overall progress as a company,” commented Michael Pope, CEO and Chairman at Boxlight. “While we experienced slowing customer demand during the second half of 2022, which we believe to be temporary, we delivered stronger than expected profitability including a fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA exceeding our guidance of $2 million. We in turn used the additional cash generated from operations to pay down $8.5 million on our credit facility during the fourth quarter, reducing our debt leverage and strengthening our overall balance sheet.”

The Company will file a Form 8-K which will include Boxlight financial statements based on its audited results, prior to the earnings call on March 15. The Company will subsequently file its annual report on Form 10-K.

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch®, FrontRow™ and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, audio solutions, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about Boxlight and the Boxlight story, visit www.boxlight.com, www.clevertouch.com and www.gofrontrow.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives and competition in the industry. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its filings with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
02/16Boxlight Launches New Mimio DS Series Large Format Display
BU
02/16Boxlight Corporation Launches New Mimio DS Series Large Format Display
CI
02/14Sector Update: Tech Stocks Jump Late Tuesday
MT
02/14Sector Update: Tech
MT
02/14Sector Update: Tech Stock Higher in Midday Trading
MT
02/14Sector Update: Tech
MT
02/14Boxlight's Board Approves $15 Million Stock Buyback Plan; Shares Rise
MT
02/14Boxlight Announces Share Repurchase Program
BU
02/14Boxlight Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
02/14Boxlight Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for $15 million worth of its shares.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 227 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,33 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48,9 M 48,9 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boxlight Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,66 $
Average target price 2,33 $
Spread / Average Target 254%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Pope President & Director
Mark Richard Starkey President
Gregory S. Wiggins Chief Financial Officer
Shaun David Marklew Chief Technology Officer
Henry Nance Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION118.79%49
HEXAGON AB6.47%30 211
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED25.15%23 086
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.76%20 103
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.73%15 781
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED0.75%13 031