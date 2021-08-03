Boxlight : to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call (Form 8-K)

Boxlight to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions, will hold its Second Quarter 2021 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-545-0320 (Domestic) 1-973-528-0016 (International) Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2213/42424

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 26, 2021 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay passcode 42424.

'We closed another historic quarter with record sales performance and order intake,' commented Michael Pope, CEO at Boxlight. 'Our industry is experiencing unprecedented demand, and we are uniquely positioned as company with our talented leadership and best-in-class solutions to continue to amass market share. With our additional scale, I also look forward to reporting substantially improved profitability.'

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about Boxlight and the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and https://www.clevertouch.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives and competition in the industry. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its filings with the SEC.

Media Relations

Sunshine Nance

+1 360-464-2119 x254

sunshine.nance@boxlight.com

Investor Relations

+1 360-464-4478

investor.relations@boxlight.com