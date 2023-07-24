Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions, will hold its Second Quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-888-506-0062 (Domestic)

1-973-528-0011 (International) Participant Access Code: 437132 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2213/48673

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday August 23, 2023, by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay passcode 48673.

“We made substantial progress during the second quarter introducing several new products and achieving record gross profit margin, driving improved profitability during a challenging industry environment,” commented Michael Pope, CEO and Chairman at Boxlight. “We also paid down our debt facility by $3 million in July, delivering on our commitment to maintaining a healthy balance sheet.”

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch®, FrontRow™ and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, audio solutions, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about Boxlight and the Boxlight story, visit www.boxlight.com, www.clevertouch.com and www.gofrontrow.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives and competition in the industry. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its filings with the SEC.

