Mimio Solutions Earn Christian School Products' Top Product of the Year
BU
11/24Time Out Group agrees new loan with Crestline Direct; appoints new CFO
AN
BOXLIGHT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Mimio Solutions Earn Christian School Products' Top Product of the Year

12/06/2022 | 09:21am EST
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, and services, has earned a place on Christian School Products’ 2022 Top Product of the Year for its Mimio K-12 Ed Tech solutions suite.

Mimio K-12 solutions are designed to elevate and transform teaching and learning in a Connected Classroom. Each Mimio solution is comprehensive and user-friendly so that teachers and students at any competence and confidence level can engage in worthwhile and interactive educational experiences. From feature-rich interactive displays and powerful audio systems to turnkey STEM solutions and high-quality professional development, a connected classroom of Mimio products promotes active learning and engagement in varying environments.

The Mimio K-12 ed tech solution suite includes:

  • MimioPro 4 interactive display
  • MimioConnect blended learning platform
  • Classroom and campus audio systems by FrontRow such as Attention! and Elevate
  • MimioSTEM solutions – MyStemKits STEM curriculum, Robo 3D printers, Mimio MyBot robotics system, Labdisc portable STEM lab
  • Customizable professional development from EOS Education by Boxlight

The list above is a sample of the wide-ranging Mimio solutions available to educators. Boxlight continues to work closely with educators and thought leaders to develop and improve products that support best practices in education and facilitate the development of key skills such as critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creative problem solving.

“We are honored to have earned a spot on the list of Top Products of the Year by Christian School Products. We strive to offer educators solutions that engage students, improve learning, and spark motivation to do more. We are proud of our Mimio K-12 ed tech solutions suite and are confident that what we provide helps meet instructional needs for teachers and students in variable settings,” stated Sunshine Nance, Sr. Vice President Global Marketing for Boxlight.

For a complete list of this year’s Christian School Products Top Products of the Year, click here.

To learn more about our award-winning Mimio solutions, click here.

About Christian School Products

Christian School Products provides the latest information and resources about products, furnishings, building supplies, technology, media and more for today’s Christian school. This bi-monthly publication introduces school leaders to new products that are helping schools. For more information, visit christianschoolproducts.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch®, FrontRow™ and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, audio solutions, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com, Clevertouch Technologies, https://www.clevertouch.com/, or FrontRow, https://www.gofrontrow.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
