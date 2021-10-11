Log in
    BOXS   US10319B1008

BOXSCORE BRANDS, INC.

(BOXS)
BoxScore Brands : , Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

10/11/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoxScore Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: BOXS) (the “Company”) is providing this update from its CEO, Andrew Boutsikakis. 

Dear Shareholders,

We wanted to take this opportunity to thank our accountants and auditors for their diligence, hard work and long hours in completing six SEC filings and bringing BOXS current through the most recently required filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.  This should be celebrated as a major accomplishment, but the company missed the filing deadline by just a few hours resulting in our shares being pushed down to the OTC Markets Group’s Expert Market.  We have been working with OTC Markets to gain clarity on the new SEC trading regulations for late filers and found that we can resolve the past deficiencies by moving our common stock quotation to the OTCQB Venture Market from the OTC Expert Market. We have started the process that normally takes 4 to 6 weeks to complete.

We will keep our shareholders updated on all material announcements through 8-k filings and via Twitter @BoxscoreBrands.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include the possible resumption of regular trading of our common stock on the OTCQB tier of the OTC Markets, are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release, unless required by federal securities laws. 

Company Contact:
Andrew Boutsikakis
CEO
ir@boxscore.com


