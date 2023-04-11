Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Boyd Gaming Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
64.52 USD   +1.29%
BOYD GAMING : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - Form 8-K

04/11/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

2022

Revenues

Gaming

$ 667,954 $ 684,925 $ 667,975 $ 653,876 $ 2,674,730

Food & beverage

63,743 70,299 67,792 74,145 275,979

Room

42,409 49,904 46,672 50,086 189,071

Online

55,076 56,774 52,353 89,695 253,898

Management fee

- - 10,159 16,746 26,905

Other

31,561 32,548 32,312 38,373 134,794

Total revenues

860,743 894,450 877,263 922,921 3,555,377

Operating costs and expenses

Gaming

250,042 254,500 251,814 249,474 1,005,830

Food & beverage

53,934 57,456 58,502 61,555 231,447

Room

15,990 17,285 17,783 17,325 68,383

Online

45,989 48,899 45,827 73,203 213,918

Other

10,936 11,678 11,370 11,642 45,626

Selling, general and administrative

92,047 95,662 92,950 93,305 373,964

Master lease rent expense (a)

26,306 26,654 26,828 26,828 106,616

Maintenance and utilities

32,890 34,517 40,789 35,331 143,527

Depreciation and amortization

62,478 66,757 64,956 63,988 258,179

Corporate expense

29,004 34,872 26,375 26,756 117,007

Project development, preopening and writedowns

(10,029 ) 912 9,645 (19,464 ) (18,936 )

Impairment of assets

- - 5,575 35,200 40,775

Other operating items, net

98 188 (12,610 ) 141 (12,183 )

Total operating costs and expenses

609,685 649,380 639,804 675,284 2,574,153

Operating income

251,058 245,070 237,459 247,637 981,224

Other expense (income)

Interest income

(420 ) (483 ) (2,073 ) (18,554 ) (21,530 )

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

37,658 36,466 36,001 41,124 151,249

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

3,300 16,509 - 6 19,815

Other, net

(253 ) 3,750 170 (783 ) 2,884

Total other expense, net

40,285 56,242 34,098 21,793 152,418

Income before income taxes

210,773 188,828 203,361 225,844 828,806

Income tax provision

(47,845 ) (42,065 ) (46,359 ) (53,160 ) (189,429 )

Net income

$ 162,928 $ 146,763 $ 157,002 $ 172,684 $ 639,377

Basic net income per common share

$ 1.45 $ 1.33 $ 1.46 $ 1.64 $ 5.87

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

112,195 110,118 107,743 105,569 108,885

Diluted net income per common share

$ 1.45 $ 1.33 $ 1.46 $ 1.63 $ 5.87

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

112,358 110,259 107,840 105,649 109,004

__________________________________________

(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

1

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

2021

Revenues

Gaming

$ 617,926 $ 727,462 $ 674,227 $ 685,908 $ 2,705,523

Food & beverage

44,112 57,428 61,101 67,404 230,045

Room

25,990 39,077 44,317 44,796 154,180

Online

43,593 42,815 34,516 51,594 172,518

Management fee

- - - - -

Other

21,686 26,820 28,899 30,139 107,544

Total revenues

753,307 893,602 843,060 879,841 3,369,810

Operating costs and expenses

Gaming

232,113 259,378 249,685 258,352 999,528

Food & beverage

38,913 46,819 50,659 55,943 192,334

Room

12,132 14,207 15,074 16,214 57,627

Online

36,269 36,841 30,645 44,518 148,273

Other

5,638 7,646 10,999 10,435 34,718

Selling, general and administrative

90,007 90,473 91,159 94,517 366,156

Master lease rent expense (a)

25,915 26,175 26,306 26,306 104,702

Maintenance and utilities

28,231 31,157 35,868 30,859 126,115

Depreciation and amortization

64,467 67,279 67,586 68,455 267,787

Corporate expense

23,315 34,716 28,264 31,380 117,675

Project development, preopening and writedowns

1,415 1,454 10,646 18,300 31,815

Impairment of assets

- - - 8,200 8,200

Other operating items, net

1,157 11,115 3,023 (519 ) 14,776

Total operating costs and expenses

559,572 627,260 619,914 662,960 2,469,706

Operating income

193,735 266,342 223,146 216,881 900,104

Other expense (income)

Interest income

(509 ) (455 ) (442 ) (413 ) (1,819 )

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

57,890 55,131 45,171 41,250 199,442

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

- 65,475 42 29,638 95,155

Other, net

1,932 237 119 1,099 3,387

Total other expense, net

59,313 120,388 44,890 71,574 296,165

Income before income taxes

134,422 145,954 178,256 145,307 603,939

Income tax provision

(32,261 ) (32,225 ) (40,082 ) (35,525 ) (140,093 )

Net income

$ 102,161 $ 113,729 $ 138,174 $ 109,782 $ 463,846

Basic net income per common share

$ 0.90 $ 1.00 $ 1.21 $ 0.96 $ 4.07

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

113,626 113,779 114,095 113,957 113,866

Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.90 $ 1.00 $ 1.21 $ 0.96 $ 4.07

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

113,967 114,040 114,284 114,114 114,103

__________________________________________

(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

2

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(In thousands)

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

2022

Total Revenues by Segment

Las Vegas Locals

$ 227,562 $ 236,461 $ 225,791 240,916 $ 930,730

Downtown Las Vegas

49,484 53,899 49,507 62,442 215,332

Midwest & South

517,061 534,937 527,536 496,532 2,076,066

Online

55,076 56,774 52,353 89,695 253,898

Managed & Other

11,560 12,379 22,076 33,336 79,351

Total revenues

$ 860,743 $ 894,450 $ 877,263 $ 922,921 $ 3,555,377

Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment

Las Vegas Locals

$ 118,695 $ 125,334 $ 111,733 125,881 $ 481,643

Downtown Las Vegas

18,389 22,123 17,704 27,833 86,049

Midwest & South

212,200 218,859 211,292 188,431 830,782

Online

8,888 7,678 6,350 16,862 39,778

Managed & Other

2,393 2,512 12,553 23,523 40,981

Property Adjusted EBITDAR

360,565 376,506 359,632 382,530 1,479,233

Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)

(21,729 ) (22,633 ) (21,934 ) (22,428 ) (88,724 )

Adjusted EBITDAR

338,836 353,873 337,698 360,102 1,390,509

Master lease rent expense (b)

(26,306 ) (26,654 ) (26,828 ) (26,828 ) (106,616 )

Adjusted EBITDA

312,530 327,219 310,870 333,274 1,283,893

Other operating costs and expenses

Deferred rent

191 192 192 193 768

Depreciation and amortization

62,478 66,757 64,956 63,988 258,179

Share-based compensation expense

8,734 14,100 5,653 5,579 34,066

Project development, preopening and writedowns

(10,029 ) 912 9,645 (19,464 ) (18,936 )

Impairment of assets

- - 5,575 35,200 40,775

Other operating items, net

98 188 (12,610 ) 141 (12,183 )

Total other operating costs and expenses

61,472 82,149 73,411 85,637 302,669

Operating income

251,058 245,070 237,459 247,637 981,224

Other expense (income)

Interest income

(420 ) (483 ) (2,073 ) (18,554 ) (21,530 )

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

37,658 36,466 36,001 41,124 151,249

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

3,300 16,509 - 6 19,815

Other, net

(253 ) 3,750 170 (783 ) 2,884

Total other expense, net

40,285 56,242 34,098 21,793 152,418

Income before income taxes

210,773 188,828 203,361 225,844 828,806

Income tax provision

(47,845 ) (42,065 ) (46,359 ) (53,160 ) (189,429 )

Net income

$ 162,928 $ 146,763 $ 157,002 $ 172,684 $ 639,377

__________________________________________

(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(In thousands)

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

2022

Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Operations

$ 29,004 $ 34,872 $ 26,375 $ 26,756 $ 117,007

Corporate share-based compensation expense

(7,275 ) (12,239 ) (4,441 ) (4,328 ) (28,283 )

Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table

$ 21,729 $ 22,633 $ 21,934 $ 22,428 $ 88,724

(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

3

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(In thousands)

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

2021

Total Revenues by Segment

Las Vegas Locals

$ 182,423 $ 236,095 $ 231,264 236,272 $ 886,054

Downtown Las Vegas

21,433 38,780 42,137 53,456 155,806

Midwest & South

495,024 561,479 522,509 526,765 2,105,777

Online

43,594 42,815 34,515 51,594 172,518

Managed & Other

10,833 14,433 12,635 11,754 49,655

Total revenues

$ 753,307 $ 893,602 $ 843,060 $ 879,841 $ 3,369,810

Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment

Las Vegas Locals

$ 90,642 $ 133,570 $ 125,360 123,615 $ 473,187

Downtown Las Vegas

2,440 15,421 13,222 20,217 51,300

Midwest & South

208,532 250,813 215,568 217,177 892,090

Online

7,194 5,801 3,582 7,006 23,583

Managed & Other

2,423 3,378 2,908 2,573 11,282

Property Adjusted EBITDAR

311,231 408,983 360,640 370,588 1,451,442

Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)

(18,634 ) (23,588 ) (19,943 ) (23,292 ) (85,457 )

Adjusted EBITDAR

292,597 385,395 340,697 347,296 1,365,985

Master lease rent expense (b)

(25,915 ) (26,175 ) (26,306 ) (26,306 ) (104,702 )

Adjusted EBITDA

266,682 359,220 314,391 320,990 1,261,283

Other operating costs and expenses

Deferred rent

207 207 207 207 828

Depreciation and amortization

64,467 67,279 67,586 68,455 267,787

Share-based compensation expense

5,701 12,823 9,783 9,466 37,773

Project development, preopening and writedowns

1,415 1,454 10,646 18,300 31,815

Impairment of assets

- - - 8,200 8,200

Other operating items, net

1,157 11,115 3,023 (519 ) 14,776

Total other operating costs and expenses

72,947 92,878 91,245 104,109 361,179

Operating income

193,735 266,342 223,146 216,881 900,104

Other expense (income)

Interest income

(509 ) (455 ) (442 ) (413 ) (1,819 )

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

57,890 55,131 45,171 41,250 199,442

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

- 65,475 42 29,638 95,155

Other, net

1,932 237 119 1,099 3,387

Total other expense, net

59,313 120,388 44,890 71,574 296,165

Income before income taxes

134,422 145,954 178,256 145,307 603,939

Income tax provision

(32,261 ) (32,225 ) (40,082 ) (35,525 ) (140,093 )

Net income

$ 102,161 $ 113,729 $ 138,174 $ 109,782 $ 463,846

__________________________________________

(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(In thousands)

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

2021

Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Operations

$ 23,315 $ 34,716 $ 28,264 $ 31,380 $ 117,675

Corporate share-based compensation expense

(4,681 ) (11,128 ) (8,321 ) (8,088 ) (32,218 )

Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table

$ 18,634 $ 23,588 $ 19,943 $ 23,292 $ 85,457

(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

4

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:

EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,

Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other items, net,

EBITDAR: EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

Adjusted EBITDAR: Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust.

Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures."

The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.

The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

5

Attachments

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 20:17:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
