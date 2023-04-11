BOYD GAMING : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - Form 8-K
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
2022
Revenues
Gaming
$
667,954
$
684,925
$
667,975
$
653,876
$
2,674,730
Food & beverage
63,743
70,299
67,792
74,145
275,979
Room
42,409
49,904
46,672
50,086
189,071
Online
55,076
56,774
52,353
89,695
253,898
Management fee
-
-
10,159
16,746
26,905
Other
31,561
32,548
32,312
38,373
134,794
Total revenues
860,743
894,450
877,263
922,921
3,555,377
Operating costs and expenses
Gaming
250,042
254,500
251,814
249,474
1,005,830
Food & beverage
53,934
57,456
58,502
61,555
231,447
Room
15,990
17,285
17,783
17,325
68,383
Online
45,989
48,899
45,827
73,203
213,918
Other
10,936
11,678
11,370
11,642
45,626
Selling, general and administrative
92,047
95,662
92,950
93,305
373,964
Master lease rent expense (a)
26,306
26,654
26,828
26,828
106,616
Maintenance and utilities
32,890
34,517
40,789
35,331
143,527
Depreciation and amortization
62,478
66,757
64,956
63,988
258,179
Corporate expense
29,004
34,872
26,375
26,756
117,007
Project development, preopening and writedowns
(10,029
)
912
9,645
(19,464
)
(18,936
)
Impairment of assets
-
-
5,575
35,200
40,775
Other operating items, net
98
188
(12,610
)
141
(12,183
)
Total operating costs and expenses
609,685
649,380
639,804
675,284
2,574,153
Operating income
251,058
245,070
237,459
247,637
981,224
Other expense (income)
Interest income
(420
)
(483
)
(2,073
)
(18,554
)
(21,530
)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
37,658
36,466
36,001
41,124
151,249
Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt
3,300
16,509
-
6
19,815
Other, net
(253
)
3,750
170
(783
)
2,884
Total other expense, net
40,285
56,242
34,098
21,793
152,418
Income before income taxes
210,773
188,828
203,361
225,844
828,806
Income tax provision
(47,845
)
(42,065
)
(46,359
)
(53,160
)
(189,429
)
Net income
$
162,928
$
146,763
$
157,002
$
172,684
$
639,377
Basic net income per common share
$
1.45
$
1.33
$
1.46
$
1.64
$
5.87
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
112,195
110,118
107,743
105,569
108,885
Diluted net income per common share
$
1.45
$
1.33
$
1.46
$
1.63
$
5.87
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
112,358
110,259
107,840
105,649
109,004
__________________________________________
(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
2021
Revenues
Gaming
$
617,926
$
727,462
$
674,227
$
685,908
$
2,705,523
Food & beverage
44,112
57,428
61,101
67,404
230,045
Room
25,990
39,077
44,317
44,796
154,180
Online
43,593
42,815
34,516
51,594
172,518
Management fee
-
-
-
-
-
Other
21,686
26,820
28,899
30,139
107,544
Total revenues
753,307
893,602
843,060
879,841
3,369,810
Operating costs and expenses
Gaming
232,113
259,378
249,685
258,352
999,528
Food & beverage
38,913
46,819
50,659
55,943
192,334
Room
12,132
14,207
15,074
16,214
57,627
Online
36,269
36,841
30,645
44,518
148,273
Other
5,638
7,646
10,999
10,435
34,718
Selling, general and administrative
90,007
90,473
91,159
94,517
366,156
Master lease rent expense (a)
25,915
26,175
26,306
26,306
104,702
Maintenance and utilities
28,231
31,157
35,868
30,859
126,115
Depreciation and amortization
64,467
67,279
67,586
68,455
267,787
Corporate expense
23,315
34,716
28,264
31,380
117,675
Project development, preopening and writedowns
1,415
1,454
10,646
18,300
31,815
Impairment of assets
-
-
-
8,200
8,200
Other operating items, net
1,157
11,115
3,023
(519
)
14,776
Total operating costs and expenses
559,572
627,260
619,914
662,960
2,469,706
Operating income
193,735
266,342
223,146
216,881
900,104
Other expense (income)
Interest income
(509
)
(455
)
(442
)
(413
)
(1,819
)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
57,890
55,131
45,171
41,250
199,442
Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt
-
65,475
42
29,638
95,155
Other, net
1,932
237
119
1,099
3,387
Total other expense, net
59,313
120,388
44,890
71,574
296,165
Income before income taxes
134,422
145,954
178,256
145,307
603,939
Income tax provision
(32,261
)
(32,225
)
(40,082
)
(35,525
)
(140,093
)
Net income
$
102,161
$
113,729
$
138,174
$
109,782
$
463,846
Basic net income per common share
$
0.90
$
1.00
$
1.21
$
0.96
$
4.07
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
113,626
113,779
114,095
113,957
113,866
Diluted net income per common share
$
0.90
$
1.00
$
1.21
$
0.96
$
4.07
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
113,967
114,040
114,284
114,114
114,103
__________________________________________
(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(In thousands)
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
2022
Total Revenues by Segment
Las Vegas Locals
$
227,562
$
236,461
$
225,791
240,916
$
930,730
Downtown Las Vegas
49,484
53,899
49,507
62,442
215,332
Midwest & South
517,061
534,937
527,536
496,532
2,076,066
Online
55,076
56,774
52,353
89,695
253,898
Managed & Other
11,560
12,379
22,076
33,336
79,351
Total revenues
$
860,743
$
894,450
$
877,263
$
922,921
$
3,555,377
Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment
Las Vegas Locals
$
118,695
$
125,334
$
111,733
125,881
$
481,643
Downtown Las Vegas
18,389
22,123
17,704
27,833
86,049
Midwest & South
212,200
218,859
211,292
188,431
830,782
Online
8,888
7,678
6,350
16,862
39,778
Managed & Other
2,393
2,512
12,553
23,523
40,981
Property Adjusted EBITDAR
360,565
376,506
359,632
382,530
1,479,233
Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)
(21,729
)
(22,633
)
(21,934
)
(22,428
)
(88,724
)
Adjusted EBITDAR
338,836
353,873
337,698
360,102
1,390,509
Master lease rent expense (b)
(26,306
)
(26,654
)
(26,828
)
(26,828
)
(106,616
)
Adjusted EBITDA
312,530
327,219
310,870
333,274
1,283,893
Other operating costs and expenses
Deferred rent
191
192
192
193
768
Depreciation and amortization
62,478
66,757
64,956
63,988
258,179
Share-based compensation expense
8,734
14,100
5,653
5,579
34,066
Project development, preopening and writedowns
(10,029
)
912
9,645
(19,464
)
(18,936
)
Impairment of assets
-
-
5,575
35,200
40,775
Other operating items, net
98
188
(12,610
)
141
(12,183
)
Total other operating costs and expenses
61,472
82,149
73,411
85,637
302,669
Operating income
251,058
245,070
237,459
247,637
981,224
Other expense (income)
Interest income
(420
)
(483
)
(2,073
)
(18,554
)
(21,530
)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
37,658
36,466
36,001
41,124
151,249
Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt
3,300
16,509
-
6
19,815
Other, net
(253
)
3,750
170
(783
)
2,884
Total other expense, net
40,285
56,242
34,098
21,793
152,418
Income before income taxes
210,773
188,828
203,361
225,844
828,806
Income tax provision
(47,845
)
(42,065
)
(46,359
)
(53,160
)
(189,429
)
Net income
$
162,928
$
146,763
$
157,002
$
172,684
$
639,377
__________________________________________
(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(In thousands)
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
2022
Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated
Statements of Operations
$
29,004
$
34,872
$
26,375
$
26,756
$
117,007
Corporate share-based compensation expense
(7,275
)
(12,239
)
(4,441
)
(4,328
)
(28,283
)
Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table
$
21,729
$
22,633
$
21,934
$
22,428
$
88,724
(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(In thousands)
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
2021
Total Revenues by Segment
Las Vegas Locals
$
182,423
$
236,095
$
231,264
236,272
$
886,054
Downtown Las Vegas
21,433
38,780
42,137
53,456
155,806
Midwest & South
495,024
561,479
522,509
526,765
2,105,777
Online
43,594
42,815
34,515
51,594
172,518
Managed & Other
10,833
14,433
12,635
11,754
49,655
Total revenues
$
753,307
$
893,602
$
843,060
$
879,841
$
3,369,810
Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment
Las Vegas Locals
$
90,642
$
133,570
$
125,360
123,615
$
473,187
Downtown Las Vegas
2,440
15,421
13,222
20,217
51,300
Midwest & South
208,532
250,813
215,568
217,177
892,090
Online
7,194
5,801
3,582
7,006
23,583
Managed & Other
2,423
3,378
2,908
2,573
11,282
Property Adjusted EBITDAR
311,231
408,983
360,640
370,588
1,451,442
Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)
(18,634
)
(23,588
)
(19,943
)
(23,292
)
(85,457
)
Adjusted EBITDAR
292,597
385,395
340,697
347,296
1,365,985
Master lease rent expense (b)
(25,915
)
(26,175
)
(26,306
)
(26,306
)
(104,702
)
Adjusted EBITDA
266,682
359,220
314,391
320,990
1,261,283
Other operating costs and expenses
Deferred rent
207
207
207
207
828
Depreciation and amortization
64,467
67,279
67,586
68,455
267,787
Share-based compensation expense
5,701
12,823
9,783
9,466
37,773
Project development, preopening and writedowns
1,415
1,454
10,646
18,300
31,815
Impairment of assets
-
-
-
8,200
8,200
Other operating items, net
1,157
11,115
3,023
(519
)
14,776
Total other operating costs and expenses
72,947
92,878
91,245
104,109
361,179
Operating income
193,735
266,342
223,146
216,881
900,104
Other expense (income)
Interest income
(509
)
(455
)
(442
)
(413
)
(1,819
)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
57,890
55,131
45,171
41,250
199,442
Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt
-
65,475
42
29,638
95,155
Other, net
1,932
237
119
1,099
3,387
Total other expense, net
59,313
120,388
44,890
71,574
296,165
Income before income taxes
134,422
145,954
178,256
145,307
603,939
Income tax provision
(32,261
)
(32,225
)
(40,082
)
(35,525
)
(140,093
)
Net income
$
102,161
$
113,729
$
138,174
$
109,782
$
463,846
__________________________________________
(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(In thousands)
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
2021
Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated
Statements of Operations
$
23,315
$
34,716
$
28,264
$
31,380
$
117,675
Corporate share-based compensation expense
(4,681
)
(11,128
)
(8,321
)
(8,088
)
(32,218
)
Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table
$
18,634
$
23,588
$
19,943
$
23,292
$
85,457
(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:
●
EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,
●
Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other items, net,
●
EBITDAR: EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,
●
Adjusted EBITDAR: Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust.
Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures."
The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.
The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.
The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.
