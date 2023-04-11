BOYD GAMING : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - Form 8-K

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 2022 Revenues Gaming $ 667,954 $ 684,925 $ 667,975 $ 653,876 $ 2,674,730 Food & beverage 63,743 70,299 67,792 74,145 275,979 Room 42,409 49,904 46,672 50,086 189,071 Online 55,076 56,774 52,353 89,695 253,898 Management fee - - 10,159 16,746 26,905 Other 31,561 32,548 32,312 38,373 134,794 Total revenues 860,743 894,450 877,263 922,921 3,555,377 Operating costs and expenses Gaming 250,042 254,500 251,814 249,474 1,005,830 Food & beverage 53,934 57,456 58,502 61,555 231,447 Room 15,990 17,285 17,783 17,325 68,383 Online 45,989 48,899 45,827 73,203 213,918 Other 10,936 11,678 11,370 11,642 45,626 Selling, general and administrative 92,047 95,662 92,950 93,305 373,964 Master lease rent expense (a) 26,306 26,654 26,828 26,828 106,616 Maintenance and utilities 32,890 34,517 40,789 35,331 143,527 Depreciation and amortization 62,478 66,757 64,956 63,988 258,179 Corporate expense 29,004 34,872 26,375 26,756 117,007 Project development, preopening and writedowns (10,029 ) 912 9,645 (19,464 ) (18,936 ) Impairment of assets - - 5,575 35,200 40,775 Other operating items, net 98 188 (12,610 ) 141 (12,183 ) Total operating costs and expenses 609,685 649,380 639,804 675,284 2,574,153 Operating income 251,058 245,070 237,459 247,637 981,224 Other expense (income) Interest income (420 ) (483 ) (2,073 ) (18,554 ) (21,530 ) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 37,658 36,466 36,001 41,124 151,249 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt 3,300 16,509 - 6 19,815 Other, net (253 ) 3,750 170 (783 ) 2,884 Total other expense, net 40,285 56,242 34,098 21,793 152,418 Income before income taxes 210,773 188,828 203,361 225,844 828,806 Income tax provision (47,845 ) (42,065 ) (46,359 ) (53,160 ) (189,429 ) Net income $ 162,928 $ 146,763 $ 157,002 $ 172,684 $ 639,377 Basic net income per common share $ 1.45 $ 1.33 $ 1.46 $ 1.64 $ 5.87 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 112,195 110,118 107,743 105,569 108,885 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.45 $ 1.33 $ 1.46 $ 1.63 $ 5.87 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 112,358 110,259 107,840 105,649 109,004

(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 Revenues Gaming $ 617,926 $ 727,462 $ 674,227 $ 685,908 $ 2,705,523 Food & beverage 44,112 57,428 61,101 67,404 230,045 Room 25,990 39,077 44,317 44,796 154,180 Online 43,593 42,815 34,516 51,594 172,518 Management fee - - - - - Other 21,686 26,820 28,899 30,139 107,544 Total revenues 753,307 893,602 843,060 879,841 3,369,810 Operating costs and expenses Gaming 232,113 259,378 249,685 258,352 999,528 Food & beverage 38,913 46,819 50,659 55,943 192,334 Room 12,132 14,207 15,074 16,214 57,627 Online 36,269 36,841 30,645 44,518 148,273 Other 5,638 7,646 10,999 10,435 34,718 Selling, general and administrative 90,007 90,473 91,159 94,517 366,156 Master lease rent expense (a) 25,915 26,175 26,306 26,306 104,702 Maintenance and utilities 28,231 31,157 35,868 30,859 126,115 Depreciation and amortization 64,467 67,279 67,586 68,455 267,787 Corporate expense 23,315 34,716 28,264 31,380 117,675 Project development, preopening and writedowns 1,415 1,454 10,646 18,300 31,815 Impairment of assets - - - 8,200 8,200 Other operating items, net 1,157 11,115 3,023 (519 ) 14,776 Total operating costs and expenses 559,572 627,260 619,914 662,960 2,469,706 Operating income 193,735 266,342 223,146 216,881 900,104 Other expense (income) Interest income (509 ) (455 ) (442 ) (413 ) (1,819 ) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 57,890 55,131 45,171 41,250 199,442 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt - 65,475 42 29,638 95,155 Other, net 1,932 237 119 1,099 3,387 Total other expense, net 59,313 120,388 44,890 71,574 296,165 Income before income taxes 134,422 145,954 178,256 145,307 603,939 Income tax provision (32,261 ) (32,225 ) (40,082 ) (35,525 ) (140,093 ) Net income $ 102,161 $ 113,729 $ 138,174 $ 109,782 $ 463,846 Basic net income per common share $ 0.90 $ 1.00 $ 1.21 $ 0.96 $ 4.07 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 113,626 113,779 114,095 113,957 113,866 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.90 $ 1.00 $ 1.21 $ 0.96 $ 4.07 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 113,967 114,040 114,284 114,114 114,103

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (In thousands) Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 2022 Total Revenues by Segment Las Vegas Locals $ 227,562 $ 236,461 $ 225,791 240,916 $ 930,730 Downtown Las Vegas 49,484 53,899 49,507 62,442 215,332 Midwest & South 517,061 534,937 527,536 496,532 2,076,066 Online 55,076 56,774 52,353 89,695 253,898 Managed & Other 11,560 12,379 22,076 33,336 79,351 Total revenues $ 860,743 $ 894,450 $ 877,263 $ 922,921 $ 3,555,377 Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment Las Vegas Locals $ 118,695 $ 125,334 $ 111,733 125,881 $ 481,643 Downtown Las Vegas 18,389 22,123 17,704 27,833 86,049 Midwest & South 212,200 218,859 211,292 188,431 830,782 Online 8,888 7,678 6,350 16,862 39,778 Managed & Other 2,393 2,512 12,553 23,523 40,981 Property Adjusted EBITDAR 360,565 376,506 359,632 382,530 1,479,233 Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a) (21,729 ) (22,633 ) (21,934 ) (22,428 ) (88,724 ) Adjusted EBITDAR 338,836 353,873 337,698 360,102 1,390,509 Master lease rent expense (b) (26,306 ) (26,654 ) (26,828 ) (26,828 ) (106,616 ) Adjusted EBITDA 312,530 327,219 310,870 333,274 1,283,893 Other operating costs and expenses Deferred rent 191 192 192 193 768 Depreciation and amortization 62,478 66,757 64,956 63,988 258,179 Share-based compensation expense 8,734 14,100 5,653 5,579 34,066 Project development, preopening and writedowns (10,029 ) 912 9,645 (19,464 ) (18,936 ) Impairment of assets - - 5,575 35,200 40,775 Other operating items, net 98 188 (12,610 ) 141 (12,183 ) Total other operating costs and expenses 61,472 82,149 73,411 85,637 302,669 Operating income 251,058 245,070 237,459 247,637 981,224 Other expense (income) Interest income (420 ) (483 ) (2,073 ) (18,554 ) (21,530 ) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 37,658 36,466 36,001 41,124 151,249 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt 3,300 16,509 - 6 19,815 Other, net (253 ) 3,750 170 (783 ) 2,884 Total other expense, net 40,285 56,242 34,098 21,793 152,418 Income before income taxes 210,773 188,828 203,361 225,844 828,806 Income tax provision (47,845 ) (42,065 ) (46,359 ) (53,160 ) (189,429 ) Net income $ 162,928 $ 146,763 $ 157,002 $ 172,684 $ 639,377

(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:

Three Months Ended Year Ended (In thousands) Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 2022 Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations $ 29,004 $ 34,872 $ 26,375 $ 26,756 $ 117,007 Corporate share-based compensation expense (7,275 ) (12,239 ) (4,441 ) (4,328 ) (28,283 ) Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table $ 21,729 $ 22,633 $ 21,934 $ 22,428 $ 88,724

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (In thousands) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 Total Revenues by Segment Las Vegas Locals $ 182,423 $ 236,095 $ 231,264 236,272 $ 886,054 Downtown Las Vegas 21,433 38,780 42,137 53,456 155,806 Midwest & South 495,024 561,479 522,509 526,765 2,105,777 Online 43,594 42,815 34,515 51,594 172,518 Managed & Other 10,833 14,433 12,635 11,754 49,655 Total revenues $ 753,307 $ 893,602 $ 843,060 $ 879,841 $ 3,369,810 Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment Las Vegas Locals $ 90,642 $ 133,570 $ 125,360 123,615 $ 473,187 Downtown Las Vegas 2,440 15,421 13,222 20,217 51,300 Midwest & South 208,532 250,813 215,568 217,177 892,090 Online 7,194 5,801 3,582 7,006 23,583 Managed & Other 2,423 3,378 2,908 2,573 11,282 Property Adjusted EBITDAR 311,231 408,983 360,640 370,588 1,451,442 Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a) (18,634 ) (23,588 ) (19,943 ) (23,292 ) (85,457 ) Adjusted EBITDAR 292,597 385,395 340,697 347,296 1,365,985 Master lease rent expense (b) (25,915 ) (26,175 ) (26,306 ) (26,306 ) (104,702 ) Adjusted EBITDA 266,682 359,220 314,391 320,990 1,261,283 Other operating costs and expenses Deferred rent 207 207 207 207 828 Depreciation and amortization 64,467 67,279 67,586 68,455 267,787 Share-based compensation expense 5,701 12,823 9,783 9,466 37,773 Project development, preopening and writedowns 1,415 1,454 10,646 18,300 31,815 Impairment of assets - - - 8,200 8,200 Other operating items, net 1,157 11,115 3,023 (519 ) 14,776 Total other operating costs and expenses 72,947 92,878 91,245 104,109 361,179 Operating income 193,735 266,342 223,146 216,881 900,104 Other expense (income) Interest income (509 ) (455 ) (442 ) (413 ) (1,819 ) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 57,890 55,131 45,171 41,250 199,442 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt - 65,475 42 29,638 95,155 Other, net 1,932 237 119 1,099 3,387 Total other expense, net 59,313 120,388 44,890 71,574 296,165 Income before income taxes 134,422 145,954 178,256 145,307 603,939 Income tax provision (32,261 ) (32,225 ) (40,082 ) (35,525 ) (140,093 ) Net income $ 102,161 $ 113,729 $ 138,174 $ 109,782 $ 463,846

(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:

Three Months Ended Year Ended (In thousands) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations $ 23,315 $ 34,716 $ 28,264 $ 31,380 $ 117,675 Corporate share-based compensation expense (4,681 ) (11,128 ) (8,321 ) (8,088 ) (32,218 ) Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table $ 18,634 $ 23,588 $ 19,943 $ 23,292 $ 85,457

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:

● EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,

● Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other items, net,

● EBITDAR: EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

● Adjusted EBITDAR: Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust.

Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures."

The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.

The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

