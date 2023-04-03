Boyd Gaming : 2022 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Report (19 MB Shareable)
04/03/2023 | 04:52pm EDT
2 02 2
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE REPORT
A MESSAGE FROM OUR LEADERSHIP
Our Commitment to ESG
Corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct have gone by many names over the years. Whether it is called Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) or simply doing the right thing, this philosophy has been a fundamental part of how we do business at Boyd Gaming since the day we were founded nearly 50 years ago.
Through Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd seeks to positively impact our communities and our stakeholders in four core areas.
We fulfill our commitment to
ESG through four core pillars:
Environment
Recognizing the growing threat of climate change, we seek to minimize our ecological impact to our local and global environments. We accomplish this through ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lower energy consumption, conserve water and minimize waste sent to local landfills. These efforts have meaningful and positive benefits for our communities and future generations while supporting our company's strategic efforts to operate more efficiently.
People
Our team members and our customers are the foundation of our success, and we pledge to treat both with the utmost respect and integrity. We demonstrate our commitment to being an employer of choice through our unique workplace culture, our attractive pay and benefits, and our
comprehensive career development programs. And we pledge to be honest and fair with our customers, providing them a high-quality entertainment experience while promoting responsible gaming throughout our operations.
Communities
When our communities thrive, we thrive. Throughout our history, Boyd, our properties and our team members have given back generously to our communities through our financial and volunteer support of non-profit organizations nationwide - a commitment that continues to this day, as we provide millions of dollars in philanthropic donations each year. We also seek to create opportunities for diverse and/or disadvantaged businesses through
our procurement efforts, ensuring we share opportunities with the widest possible range of business owners.
Corporate Governance
We will always hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethics and integrity in all of our business dealings. This commitment starts in the boardroom and carries through to each of our properties through such measures as our Anti-Corruption Policy, our Anti-Money Laundering programs and our comprehensive Data Security infrastructure. We work to ensure we have the policies, programs and tools needed to meet and exceed our legal requirements and regulatory obligations.
On behalf of the entire Boyd team, we appreciate your interest in our efforts to enhance the communities we call home, and to build mutually beneficial relationships with all company stakeholders.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Introduction
. 1
Environmental
.7
People
. 27
Communities
.53
Bill Boyd
Marianne Johnson
Keith Smith
Co-Executive Chair
Co-Executive Chair,
President &
Executive Vice President
Chief Executive Officer
& Chief Diversity Officer
Corporate Governance
.
65. . . .
Reporting Indexes
. .
.75
Introduction | 1
Introduction | 2
OUR UNIQUE CULTURE
OUR MISSION STATEMENT
We, as members of Boyd Gaming Corporation, operate with only the highest degree of integrity, and
rely on the competence and friendliness of each person in our organization to provide entertainment and service to satisfy our customers' wants.
Through teamwork, we strive to maximize shareholder value, to be among the leading companies in our industry, and to provide opportunities for all while we support and enhance our communities.
OUR COMPANY'S VISION
Boyd Gaming is one of the nation's leading casino entertainment companies. But we're so much more
a multi-billion-dollar company that retains the philosophy of a family-owned business, successfully generating long-term, sustainable growth for our shareholders.
Since our founding nearly 50 years ago, Boyd Gaming has been committed to an operating style built around strong relationships with our customers, our team members and our communities. In our highly competitive industry, this "Boyd Style" brand of hospitality has come to define us in a unique way, even as we have grown into a nationwide company. We take pride in our history, but are not standing still. While we remain focused on offering exciting and compelling gaming experiences, we also seek to connect with our customers through enhanced amenities throughout our properties. Through targeted reinvestments in our hotel rooms, restaurants, entertainment venues and other amenities, we strive to make Boyd Gaming more relevant and compelling to our customers, existing and new, for years to come.
Forging ahead in the coming years, we will remain focused on our strategic objectives: strengthening our operations, investing in future growth and improving our financial position. We remain confident in the ability of our company to successfully meet whatever challenges lie ahead.
Our culture is reflected within FOUR VALUES that we call BOYD STYLE.
VALUE
RELATIONSHIPS INTEGRITY
EXCEED
WORK SMART
EXPECTATIONS
Introduction | 3
Introduction | 4
WHY WE CARE
Environment, People, Communities and Corporate Governance are the four core pillars of Boyd's ESG philosophy. Under each pillar, Boyd has identified the following key initiatives.
BOYD'S FOUR CORE PILLARS
ENVIRONMENT
PEOPLE
As part of our commitment to the well-being
We strive to be an employer of choice, and
of our communities and future generations,
a company where team members want to
we pledge to lessen our impact on our shared
spend a career. We are firmly committed to
environment and reduce our consumption of
treating every team member and customer
natural resources.
with dignity and respect.
KEY INITIATIVES
KEY INITIATIVES
UNITED NATIONS SUSTAINABLE
Reducing our Carbon Footprint
Water Conservation
Waste Diversion
Reducing Energy
Consumption
COMMUNITIES
T
N
E
M
N
I
R
O
V
N
E
C
O
M
M U NITIES
Workforce Diversity
Talent Development
Protecting Team Members and
PE
Promoting Workplace Safety
O
P
Responsible Gaming
L
E
E
E
T
C
R
A
A
N
CORPORATE
O
N
P
R
R
O
E
C
V
O
G
GOVERNANCE
DEVELOPMENT GOALS
As part of our commitment to our stakeholders, Boyd Gaming is proud to support these eight United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through the initiatives outlined in this report..
Through our economic contributions
and our support of non-profit organizations across the country, we are committed to making our communities better places because Boyd Gaming is a part of them.
We are committed to acting with the highest
level of integrity in our dealings with all
stakeholders, and to advancing inclusion in our Board of Directors and senior executive team.
KEY INITIATIVES
KEY INITIATIVES
Corporate Philanthropy
Effective Corporate Governance
Supporting Education
and Integrity
Team Member Giving and Volunteerism
Anti-Money Laundering (AML)
Supplier Diversity
Data Security and Cybersecurity
Introduction | 5
Introduction | 6
WE CARE ABOUT OUR ENVIRONMENT
WHY WE CARE
" Reducing our Carbon Footprint: Climate change is having a negative impact throughout the world, including communities we call home. By reducing our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Boyd joins the collective international effort to mitigate climate impact, which helps reduce future negative impacts to our operations, customers, team members and communities.
"Water Conservation: Due in part to the impacts of climate change, our home community of southern Nevada is experiencing increasingly severe drought conditions and water shortages. As one of southern Nevada's largest companies, we strive to take a leadership role in conserving water, which ultimately protects the long-term viability of our community and our Las Vegas operations.
"Waste Diversion: Our companywide efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle waste materials help conserve limited natural resources. Additionally, diverting waste from landfill disposal helps reduce GHG emissions, further supporting our effort to reduce our carbon footprint.
" Energy Conservation: Reducing our energy consumption is essential to our ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon footprint. Additionally, lowering our overall energy consumption results in significant cost savings for our company.
OUR ENVIRONMENTAL VISION
Foundational to Boyd Gaming's ESG philosophy is a strategic focus on lessening our impact on our shared environment and reducing our consumption of natural resources. As one of the largest casino operators in the United States, we strive to do our part in the collective effort to slow climate change.
We commit ourselves to full compliance with all applicable federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations.
We look to make sustained reductions in our consumption of energy and water.
We look to make sustained reductions in our carbon emissions (scopes I, II and III).
We invest in technology and training to increase our efficiencies as part of our capital investment strategy.
We strive to make sustained reductions in the amount of waste our properties send to landfills through enhanced recycling, reuse, composting and improved purchasing programs throughout all of our properties.
We are raising awareness of our environmental initiatives through ongoing communications with our team members, guests, business partners, investors and community leaders.
ECOLOGICAL IMPACT STATEMENT
Environmental Responsibility is a foundation of our company's ESG philosophy, as evidenced by our ongoing and significant investments in energy and water efficiencies throughout our nationwide portfolio.
We are focused on finding new ways to further reduce our water use. In Nevada, Boyd is actively removing non-functional turf at its properties in order to reduce landscape watering in our desert environment. Boyd also implemented a water reuse program at its Nevada linen facility that is expected to save approximately 10 million gallons of water annually in the drought-impacted Southwest region. Boyd has researched water stress and water quality at all properties and implemented flood sedimentation control programs where applicable, to ensure clean waterways and reduced flooding.
We are also committed to reducing the amount of waste our properties send to landfill. Reduction efforts are focused on sharing best practices across our portfolio, reducing single use plastics, expanding composting and other waste diversion programs, and donating reusable items to charitable organizations.
Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 20:51:04 UTC.