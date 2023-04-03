Boyd Gaming : 2022 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Report (19 MB Shareable)

Our Commitment to ESG

Corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct have gone by many names over the years. Whether it is called Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) or simply doing the right thing, this philosophy has been a fundamental part of how we do business at Boyd Gaming since the day we were founded nearly 50 years ago.

Through Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd seeks to positively impact our communities and our stakeholders in four core areas.

We fulfill our commitment to

ESG through four core pillars:

Environment

Recognizing the growing threat of climate change, we seek to minimize our ecological impact to our local and global environments. We accomplish this through ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lower energy consumption, conserve water and minimize waste sent to local landfills. These efforts have meaningful and positive benefits for our communities and future generations while supporting our company's strategic efforts to operate more efficiently.

People

Our team members and our customers are the foundation of our success, and we pledge to treat both with the utmost respect and integrity. We demonstrate our commitment to being an employer of choice through our unique workplace culture, our attractive pay and benefits, and our