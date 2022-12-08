Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boyd Gaming Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
58.92 USD   +0.60%
05:13pBoyd Gaming Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pBoyd Gaming Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/21Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Boyd Gaming With Underweight Rating, $54 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boyd Gaming Announces Quarterly Dividend

12/08/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable January 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2022.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, and manager of a tribal casino in northern California. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
05:13pBoyd Gaming Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pBoyd Gaming Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/21Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Boyd Gaming With Underweight Rating, $54 Price Tar..
MT
11/16Insider Sell: Boyd Gaming
MT
11/14Insider Sell: Boyd Gaming
MT
11/11Goldman Sachs Boosts PT on Boyd Gaming to CA$200 From CA$179, Raises Estimates to Refle..
MT
11/09Insider Sell: Boyd Gaming
MT
11/03BOYD GAMING CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
11/02Insider Sell: Boyd Gaming
MT
11/01Boyd Gaming Corp : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 519 M - -
Net income 2022 623 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 6 113 M 6 113 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 15 114
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 58,57 $
Average target price 67,62 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Samuel Boyd Co-Executive Chairman
Marianne Boyd Johnson Co-Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION-10.68%6 113
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED23.27%27 915
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC0.13%25 216
SANDS CHINA LTD29.41%24 427
EVOLUTION AB-16.93%21 932
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-22.03%14 999