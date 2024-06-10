Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced the appointment of Michael A. Hartmeier to its Board of Directors.

Hartmeier is the former group head of lodging, gaming and leisure investment banking for Barclays, and previously served as group head for hospitality and gaming for both Lehman Brothers and Credit Suisse First Boston. During his 25-year career in investment banking, Hartmeier completed more than $125 billion in financing and advisory assignments, including work for numerous gaming companies.

Hartmeier is currently a member of the Board of Directors for DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a self-advised real estate investment trust with a portfolio of premium hotels and resorts nationwide. Hartmeier also previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of Full House Resorts, Inc., a regional casino operator.

