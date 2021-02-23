Log in
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
Boyd Gaming : Awards a $185,000+ Regional Linked Pai Gow Poker Progressive Jackpot at The Orleans

02/23/2021 | 05:11pm EST
LAS VEGAS-A lucky B Connected member from Massachusetts turned his visit to The Orleans Hotel and Casino into a payday of more than $185,000 when he hit Boyd Gaming's regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot on Monday, February 22.

Kenneth, a frequent visitor to The Orleans since 2009, was playing Pai Gow Poker around 10 p.m. when he hit a seven-card straight flush, capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $185,645.

Six Boyd Gaming destinations participated in the Company's regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive, including The Orleans, Aliante, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. By offering the Pai Gow Poker progressive at multiple destinations citywide, players have a shot at winning a much larger jackpot than individual properties could offer.

The properties' Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot has reset at $150,000.

Last month, another lucky guest was playing Pai Gow Poker at The Orleans and bet $1 when he hit the rare natural seven-card straight flush, winning him a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of more than $223,000. The player also placed a fortune bonus side bet of $5 that won him an extra $25,000. In total, the guest won nearly $250,000 during his visit on January 22.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
