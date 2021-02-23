Boyd Gaming : Awards a $185,000+ Regional Linked Pai Gow Poker Progressive Jackpot at The Orleans

LAS VEGAS-A lucky B Connected member from Massachusetts turned his visit to The Orleans Hotel and Casino into a payday of more than $185,000 when he hit Boyd Gaming's regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot on Monday, February 22.

Kenneth, a frequent visitor to The Orleans since 2009, was playing Pai Gow Poker around 10 p.m. when he hit a seven-card straight flush, capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $185,645.

Six Boyd Gaming destinations participated in the Company's regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive, including The Orleans, Aliante, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. By offering the Pai Gow Poker progressive at multiple destinations citywide, players have a shot at winning a much larger jackpot than individual properties could offer.

The properties' Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot has reset at $150,000.

Last month, another lucky guest was playing Pai Gow Poker at The Orleans and bet $1 when he hit the rare natural seven-card straight flush, winning him a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of more than $223,000. The player also placed a fortune bonus side bet of $5 that won him an extra $25,000. In total, the guest won nearly $250,000 during his visit on January 22.

