Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boyd Gaming Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-11-01 pm EDT
58.46 USD   +1.21%
04:06pBoyd Gaming Completes Acquisition of Pala Interactive
BU
10/26JMP Securities Adjusts Boyd Gaming's Price Target to $67 From $65, Keeps Market Outperform Rating
MT
10/26Wells Fargo Adjusts Boyd Gaming's Price Target to $72 From $70, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boyd Gaming Completes Acquisition of Pala Interactive

11/01/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Pala Interactive LLC and its subsidiaries for total net cash consideration of $170 million.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: “Online casino gaming is an attractive growth opportunity for our Company, and the acquisition of Pala Interactive provides us with the technology, products and expertise to create a profitable regional online casino business. We look forward to working with the Pala Interactive team in executing our online casino gaming strategy, which will complement our existing land-based operations and further expand our nationwide customer base.”

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, and manager of a tribal casino in northern California. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
04:06pBoyd Gaming Completes Acquisition of Pala Interactive
BU
10/26JMP Securities Adjusts Boyd Gaming's Price Target to $67 From $65, Keeps Market Outperf..
MT
10/26Wells Fargo Adjusts Boyd Gaming's Price Target to $72 From $70, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
10/26Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Boyd Gaming to $66 From $65, Reiterates Overweight Rat..
MT
10/25Transcript : Boyd Gaming Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2022
CI
10/25Boyd : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/25Boyd Gaming Q3 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise -- Shares Up After-Hours
MT
10/25Tranche Update on Boyd Gaming Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 26..
CI
10/25Boyd Gaming Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/25Earnings Flash (BYD) BOYD GAMING CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $877.3M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 517 M - -
Net income 2022 623 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 6 171 M 6 171 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 15 114
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 57,76 $
Average target price 68,75 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Samuel Boyd Co-Executive Chairman
Marianne Boyd Johnson Co-Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION-11.91%6 171
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-1.53%23 408
EVOLUTION AB-19.69%19 957
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-11.26%19 933
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-14.92%15 695
SANDS CHINA LTD-24.56%14 126