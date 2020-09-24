Boyd Gaming : Destinations Welcome the Fall with Multiple Ways to Win in October

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming destinations will kick off the fall season with several great ways to win in October, including the Young at Heart promotion, gift giveaways and more.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

Young at Heart

In October, guests 50 years of age and over can celebrate Young at Heart Day every Tuesday from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery.

Young at Heart Day participants can enjoy the following free offers starting at 7 a.m. each Tuesday by swiping at a promotion kiosk:

One free bingo blue pack valid on the day the voucher is printed at Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery only.

Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn unlimited 10x point multipliers on reels and video poker on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery.

Young at Heart Hot Seat

A total of 300 Young at Heart players will have the opportunity to win their share of $15,000 in B Reward$ every Tuesday in October during the Young at Heart Hot Seat promotion at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. The weekly Young at Heart Hot Seat promotion will be held on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. A total of 50 winners playing slot games will be selected randomly every other hour to win $50 in B Reward$ at each participating property. See B Connected for complete details.

Gift Giveaways

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursdays in October will receive a free bakeware gift during the October Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. The gift giveaway items include a square pan, round pan, six-cup muffin pan, cookie sheet and the option to pick a gift on Thursday, Oct. 29, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursdays in October. Eligible Onyx and Titanium members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursdays in October. See B Connected for complete details.

New Member Sign-Up Bonus

New members who sign up to join the award-winning B Connected program in October, will get to earn $5 in B Reward$ for every $10 played on their favorite games. The New Member Sign-Up Bonus promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery, California and Fremont. See B Connected for complete details.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.

