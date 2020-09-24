Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boyd Gaming : Destinations Welcome the Fall with Multiple Ways to Win in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming destinations will kick off the fall season with several great ways to win in October, including the Young at Heart promotion, gift giveaways and more.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

Young at Heart

In October, guests 50 years of age and over can celebrate Young at Heart Day every Tuesday from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery.

Young at Heart Day participants can enjoy the following free offers starting at 7 a.m. each Tuesday by swiping at a promotion kiosk:

  • One free bingo blue pack valid on the day the voucher is printed at Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery only.
  • Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn unlimited 10x point multipliers on reels and video poker on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery.

Young at Heart Hot Seat

A total of 300 Young at Heart players will have the opportunity to win their share of $15,000 in B Reward$ every Tuesday in October during the Young at Heart Hot Seat promotion at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. The weekly Young at Heart Hot Seat promotion will be held on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. A total of 50 winners playing slot games will be selected randomly every other hour to win $50 in B Reward$ at each participating property. See B Connected for complete details.

Gift Giveaways

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursdays in October will receive a free bakeware gift during the October Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. The gift giveaway items include a square pan, round pan, six-cup muffin pan, cookie sheet and the option to pick a gift on Thursday, Oct. 29, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursdays in October. Eligible Onyx and Titanium members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursdays in October. See B Connected for complete details.

New Member Sign-Up Bonus

New members who sign up to join the award-winning B Connected program in October, will get to earn $5 in B Reward$ for every $10 played on their favorite games. The New Member Sign-Up Bonus promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery, California and Fremont. See B Connected for complete details.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 17:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
01:30pBOYD GAMING : Destinations Welcome the Fall with Multiple Ways to Win in October
PU
09/18BOYD GAMING : Fremont Visitor from Hawai'i Hits Nearly $790,000 Jackpot Playing ..
AQ
09/16BOYD GAMING : Delta Downs Contributing $250,000 to Local Relief Efforts
AQ
09/10BOYD GAMING : Awards More Than $19.5 Million in Jackpots Across Southern Nevada ..
AQ
09/09BOYD GAMING : Launches All-New B Connected Sports App
AQ
09/08BOYD GAMING : Launches All-New B Connected Sports App
PU
08/31BOYD GAMING : FanDuel Group Launch Sports Betting In Illinois
PR
08/27BOYD GAMING : Destinations Offer Multiple Ways to Win with Bingo, Point Multipli..
AQ
08/21BOYD GAMING : to deploy International Game Technology sportsbooks
AQ
08/20BOYD GAMING : Completes Exchange Offer For 4.750% Senior Notes Due 2027
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 104 M - -
Net income 2020 -145 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,4x
Yield 2020 0,17%
Capitalization 3 083 M 3 083 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 30,18 $
Last Close Price 27,68 $
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION-7.55%3 083
SANDS CHINA LTD.-27.25%32 254
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-8.62%29 858
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC23.31%23 769
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-11.14%13 897
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB101.77%11 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group