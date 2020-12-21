Log in
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

Boyd Gaming : Destinations Welcome the New Year with More Ways to Win in January

12/21/2020 | 01:15pm EST
LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming destinations throughout the Las Vegas Valley are kicking off 2021 with great ways to win big, including Young at Heart promotions and gift giveaways in January.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

Young at Heart

In January, guests 50 years of age and over can celebrate Young at Heart Day every Tuesday from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery.

Young at Heart Day participants can enjoy the following free offers starting at 7 a.m. each Tuesday by swiping at a promotion kiosk:

  • One free bingo blue pack valid on the day the voucher is printed at Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town only.
  • Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn unlimited 10x point multipliers on reels and video poker on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery.

Gift Giveaways

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursday, January 21 and Thursday, January 28 will receive a gift during the January Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. The gift giveaway items include a two-toned hat on January 21 and a black Henley shirt on January 28, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on giveaway days. Eligible Onyx and Titanium members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on giveaway days. See B Connected for complete details.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 18:14:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
