  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Boyd Gaming Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report
Boyd Gaming Donates More Than $180,000 Through ‘Wreaths and Trees of Hope' Competitions

01/06/2022 | 02:01pm EST
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that it donated more than $180,000 to non-profit organizations nationwide through the Company’s annual holiday competition, “Wreaths and Trees of Hope.”

More than 160 non-profit organizations nationwide participated in the 2021 competition, decorating wreaths and trees that were displayed at 22 Boyd Gaming properties across the country. Winners were decided directly by Boyd Gaming guests, who were invited to vote for their favorite charities online and in-person at participating properties. More than 100,000 customer votes were cast nationwide.

Now in its 14th year, Wreaths and Trees of Hope set new records in 2021 for total prize pool, number of participating properties and non-profits, and total votes cast. Since the competition began in 2007, Boyd Gaming has awarded more than $1 million to non-profits across the country.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming’s commitment to its communities, visit: www.caringtheboydway.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 331 M - -
Net income 2021 514 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 008 M 7 008 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 14 284
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 62,38 $
Average target price 83,80 $
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Samuel Boyd Co-Executive Chairman
Marianne Boyd Johnson Co-Executive Chairman & Executive VP
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION-4.87%7 008
EVOLUTION AB-0.11%30 312
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC0.64%28 084
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED3.90%22 013
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.72%21 969
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-10.03%17 989