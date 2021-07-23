Boyd Gaming : Harvesters Receives $50,000 Donation from Ameristar Kansas City, Provides 300,000 Meals to the Community

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-Harvesters - The Community Food Network announced that it has received a $50,000 donation from Boyd Gaming Corporation's Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City to continue its fight against food insecurity in the community. The donation will allow the non-profit to provide an additional 300,000 meals to local families struggling with hunger.

Founded in 1979, Harvesters is a regional food bank that serves a 26-county area in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. In this region, there are more than 300,000 people facing food insecurity, including one in six children who are in need of meals. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Harvesters has seen a heightened demand for its services and continues to serve more meals than they did before the pandemic to meet the needs of the community. In June 2021, Harvesters provided more than 6 million pounds of food, which made 5.1 million meals for local families in need.

'Harvesters is deeply grateful for the generosity of Boyd Gaming and Ameristar Casino! Ameristar has been an important partner of Harvesters since 2005. Their recent gift of $50,000 will help us provide 300,000 meals, including the funds from our summer match partner,' said Valerie Nicholson-Watson, President and CEO of Harvesters - The Community Food Network. 'This support will allow us to provide food to the families, children and seniors who are wondering where their next meal is coming from.'

The donated funds from Ameristar Kansas City will support Harvester's network of more than 760 non-profit agencies - including local food pantries, community kitchens, homeless shelters, daycares, senior centers and 420 schools - that receive food and household items from the organization to distribute throughout the community.

'Harvesters serves one of the most essential needs of our community by providing much-needed meals to families facing food insecurity,' said Keith W. Henson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Ameristar Kansas City. 'Boyd Gaming is proud to support great organizations like Harvesters that have gone above and beyond to serve our community, including more than 760 agency partners that include 420 schools, food pantries, shelters and senior centers in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.'

Local families in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit www.harvesters.org to learn more about the food bank's programs and services.

About Harvesters-The Community Food Network

Harvesters is a regional food bank and was Feeding America's 2011 Food Bank of the Year. Serving a 26-county area of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas, Harvesters provides food and related household products to more than 760 not-for-profit agencies including emergency food pantries, community kitchens, shelters and others. Agencies in Harvesters' network provide food assistance to as many as 141,500 different people each month. Harvesters, which was founded in 1979, is a certified member of Feeding America, a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks, serving all 50 states. For more information, visit www.harvesters.org.

About Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

Located just east of downtown Kansas City, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City offers an exceptional gaming and entertainment experience. The property includes a 140,000 square-foot casino; a AAA Three Diamond full-service hotel with 184 well-appointed rooms and suites; dining venues; an 18-screen movie theater; a supervised children's entertainment complex; a video arcade and 15,000 square-feet of meeting and event space. For more information visit www.ameristarkansascity.com, or Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Ameristar Casino Hotel Kanas City is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.