Boyd Gaming : IP Support Local Food Banks with almost $40,000 in Food Donation

BILOXI, Miss.- IP CASINO RESORT SPA is giving back this holiday season with a food donation to local food banks just in time for the Holidays.

The food donation included a variety of meal staples such as pasta, meat, seafood, vegetables, and spices.

The donation was distributed to Seashore Mission, Feed My Sheep, and Loaves and Fishes which work to provide food to people in need around the Mississippi Gulf Coast area. Each charity received about $13,000 in goods.

Executive Director of the Seashore Mission, Elijah Mitchell, said 'This is such a blessing!' The food they received will go towards the meal they are serving on the holidays as well as their pantry which they use to create meals twice a day, breakfast and lunch, three days a week.

The donated food products Loaves and Fishes received will be used to serve members of the community up to three meals a day, four days out of the week.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

