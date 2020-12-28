Log in
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
Boyd Gaming : IP Support Local Food Banks with almost $40,000 in Food Donation

12/28/2020 | 12:21pm EST
BILOXI, Miss.- IP CASINO RESORT SPA is giving back this holiday season with a food donation to local food banks just in time for the Holidays.

The food donation included a variety of meal staples such as pasta, meat, seafood, vegetables, and spices.

The donation was distributed to Seashore Mission, Feed My Sheep, and Loaves and Fishes which work to provide food to people in need around the Mississippi Gulf Coast area. Each charity received about $13,000 in goods.

Executive Director of the Seashore Mission, Elijah Mitchell, said 'This is such a blessing!' The food they received will go towards the meal they are serving on the holidays as well as their pantry which they use to create meals twice a day, breakfast and lunch, three days a week.

The donated food products Loaves and Fishes received will be used to serve members of the community up to three meals a day, four days out of the week.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 17:20:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
