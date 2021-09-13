Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Boyd Gaming Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
Summary 
Summary

Boyd Gaming : Las Vegas Local Scores Million-Dollar Jackpot On Aristocrat Gaming's Buffalo Grand™ Slot Game at Cannery

09/13/2021
LAS VEGAS-A lucky Las Vegas resident turned her visit to Cannery Casino Hotel into a million-dollar payday playing Aristocrat Gaming's Buffalo Grand™ slot game early Friday, September 10.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Grand™ at 2:19 a.m. when she made a $3.75 bet and hit the progressive jackpot totaling $1,024,065.

The big win is the second major Buffalo jackpot at a Boyd Gaming property this summer. On July 15, a visitor from Hawai'i hit a progressive jackpot on a Buffalo Inferno™ slot game and won $646,090 after betting $15 at Fremont Hotel and Casino.

To learn more about Cannery's gaming entertainment experiences, visit www.cannerycasino.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For more information about Oasis 360 system or any of Aristocrat's industry-leading solutions, contact your Aristocrat representative or visit www.aristocratgaming.com. Join Aristocrat on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 17:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 315 M - -
Net income 2021 501 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 6 649 M 6 649 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 14 284
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 59,25 $
Average target price 80,50 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Samuel Boyd Co-Executive Chairman
Marianne Boyd Johnson Co-Executive Chairman & Executive VP
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION38.05%6 649
EVOLUTION AB76.28%36 742
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC1.59%35 118
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-12.53%29 475
SANDS CHINA LTD.-22.03%27 625
DRAFTKINGS INC.34.15%25 198