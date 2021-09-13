Boyd Gaming : Las Vegas Local Scores Million-Dollar Jackpot On Aristocrat Gaming's Buffalo Grand™ Slot Game at Cannery

LAS VEGAS-A lucky Las Vegas resident turned her visit to Cannery Casino Hotel into a million-dollar payday playing Aristocrat Gaming's Buffalo Grand™ slot game early Friday, September 10.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Grand™ at 2:19 a.m. when she made a $3.75 bet and hit the progressive jackpot totaling $1,024,065.

The big win is the second major Buffalo jackpot at a Boyd Gaming property this summer. On July 15, a visitor from Hawai'i hit a progressive jackpot on a Buffalo Inferno™ slot game and won $646,090 after betting $15 at Fremont Hotel and Casino.

To learn more about Cannery's gaming entertainment experiences, visit www.cannerycasino.com.

