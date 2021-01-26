Boyd Gaming : Love is in the Air at Boyd Gaming Destinations Nationwide

Love is in the Air at Boyd Gaming Destinations Nationwide

Wine and dine that special person in your life at Boyd Gaming destinations offering unforgettable dining experiences in celebration of love on Sunday, February 14 and throughout February.

Check out some of our Valentine's Day menus and specials at Boyd Gaming properties nationwide. Reservations are strongly recommended or required.

Kansas

Woodfire Grille

Kansas Star Casino Hotel Event Center - Mulvane

Enjoy a romantic dinner for two at the celebrated Woodfire Grille for $100, starting on Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The special Valentine's Day menu will begin with lobster ravioli and champagne sauce as the appetizer. For the main entrée, couples can choose from the 8-ounce filet of beef served with a twice-baked potato, red wine demi and roasted oyster mushrooms, or the 8-ounce crab-stuffed lobster tail served with potato pavé, asparagus and béarnaise sauce. Round out the evening with a decadent dessert to share, featuring a layered chocolate mousse cake served with strawberry mousse and mascarpone Bavarian cream.

Las Vegas

MRKT Sea & Land

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa

Fine dining destination MRKT Sea & Land will offer a lavish Valentine's Day dinner for two for $110. For the main entrée, diners can choose from the 20-once, bone-in prime ribeye served with garlic cilantro sauce and grilled asparagus, or the Chilean sea bass served with butternut squash puree and haricot verts. The meal will be paired with two MRKT salads, and a smoky s'mores campfire treat will be served for dessert. Each diner can also enjoy a glass of rosé champagne.

Cornerstone Classic American Steakhouse

Gold Coast Hotel and Casino

Cornerstone will offer an exquisite Valentine's Day dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $58 per person. To begin the meal, lovers can choose from a house or Caesar salad, or soup du jour. The main course is a grilled trio dish, featuring petite filet mignon, lollipop lamb chop and jumbo shrimp served with red wine syrup, minted rosemary lamb jus, cilantro crème and Yukon potato puree. Guests can end their romantic evening with a rich chocolate lava cake served with vanilla bean crème anglaise and complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries. For reservations, guests can call (702) 367-7111 or visit www.opentable.com.

Redwood Steakhouse

California Hotel and Casino

Redwood Steakhouse will offer a four-course, fine dining Valentine's Day experience for two for $120 per couple. The meal will begin with seared scallops served escargot style with garlic-herb butter and Parmesan-lemon breadcrumbs. Guests will also be served an organic watercress and mixed green salad with strawberries, red quinoa, balsamic pearls, watermelon radish and goat cheese. The main course is a surf and turf dish for two, featuring Creekstone Farms' premier porterhouse steak served with reduced Kalua bone broth, twin furikake tempera lobster tails, baby carrots, asparagus and roasted peewee potatoes. To end the memorable dinner, couples can enjoy a malted milk chocolate mousse martini with a cookies and cream crust and chocolate shavings.

The Angry Butcher

Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Las Vegas

The Angry Butcher at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall will offer multiple indulgent options on Valentine's Day from 4 p.m. to close. The special menus are as follows:

The Proposal

Couples can enjoy The Proposal menu for $99 per person. The menu includes the choice of two cocktails or glasses of premium wine from The Angry Butcher's Valentine's Day libations list. For the starter, guests can choose from the lobster chowder or French onion soup, or a cleaver salad. The main entrée features a hand-selected tenderloin filet paired with a butter-broiled lobster tail, cavatappi mac and cheese and grilled jumbo asparagus. For dessert, lovers can share a chocolate lava cake served with fresh berries and whipped cream. To garnish the romantic evening, a long-stem red rose will be placed tableside.

Always Be Mine

The Always Be Mine menu is available for $89 per person. This menu option offers guests the choice of any two cocktails from the libations list. The meal will begin with the choice of a lobster chowder or cleaver salad. Hand-cut New York strip steak and crispy tempura shrimp will be served as the main course with butter-whipped mashed potatoes and the Chef's vegetable selection. A flourless chocolate cake with raspberry coulis and whipped cream will be served for dessert. Lovers can add a long-stem red rose to their table for an additional $5.

Yours Truly

Guests can experience the Yours Truly menu for $79 per person. Each diner will be served two glasses of Gambino Sparkling Prosecco. As a starter, guests can choose from a lobster chowder or Angry Butcher house salad. The main entrée will feature hand-carved, Angry Butcher-cut prime rib served with butter-whipped mashed potatoes, the Chef's vegetable selection, horseradish and au jus. For dessert, couples can share a dark chocolate crème brûlée served with fresh raspberries and whipped cream. To further set the mood, couples can have a crimson carnation placed tableside for an additional $3.

Libations menu:

Cinna Tini: Stoli Vanilla Vodka, RumChata, half and half, cinnamon dusting and shaved chocolate

Stoli Vanilla Vodka, RumChata, half and half, cinnamon dusting and shaved chocolate The Butcher's Rose: Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whiskey and Barefoot Pink Moscato

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whiskey and Barefoot Pink Moscato Elegant Cosmo: New Amsterdam Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and fresh lime

New Amsterdam Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and fresh lime Tickled Pink: X-Rated Fusion Liqueur and Gambino Sparkling Prosecco

X-Rated Fusion Liqueur and Gambino Sparkling Prosecco Featured Wines: Gambino Sparkling Prosecco, Storybook Mountain Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Meiomi Pinot Noir and Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay

Missouri

Bugatti's Steak & Pasta

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa - St. Charles

The classic Italian steakhouse Bugatti's Steak & Pasta will host special Valentine's Day hours on Sunday, February 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to serve multiple tantalizing options from its prix fixe menu for $60 per person. For the first course, guests can choose from the arancini served with crispy risotto, mozzarella, pomodoro and house-grown micro herbs, or the colossal shrimp cocktail with local horseradish, spicy cocktail sauce and lemon. Diners can also choose from lobster bisque or a Caesar salad for their second course. The main course features a variety of options, including the choice of truffle and ricotta gnocchi with oregano, maitake mushrooms and parmigiano-reggiano; pan-roasted salmon with risotto, tomato, romesco, roasted squash, asparagus and dill oil; roasted Amish half chicken with green beans, chive, whipped potatoes and fennel; or surf and turf served with a 5-ounce beef tenderloin, 10-ounce lobster tail, mascarpone whipped potatoes, asparagus and red wine jus for an additional $35. For dessert, couples can complement their meal with a chocolate torte served with caramelized hazelnuts, mascarpone whip cream, feuilletine crunch and raspberries.

Pennsylvania

Revolution Chop House

Valley Forge Casino Resort - King of Prussia

The award-winning Revolution Chop House will serve a delectable three-course Valentine's Day menu on Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14 for $120 per couple. For the starter, couples can choose from the New England-style clam chowder with chorizo, oyster crackers and chive, or the B.L.T. salad tossed with Boston Bibb lettuce, tomato bacon ranch dressing, applewood-smoked bacon and heirloom tomatoes. The main entrée for two features Chateaubriand, a 20-ounce beef tenderloin served with mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, sautéed wild mushrooms and cipollini onions. For dessert, lovers can delight in a dessert duo that includes a New York-style cheesecake served macerated strawberries, freshly whipped cream and chocolate tuile, as well as a Godiva chocolate ganache cake with crème anglaise and raspberry sauce.

Since reopening, all Boyd Gaming destinations have practiced 'Boyd Clean,' a set of comprehensive protocols aimed at protecting the health and safety of its team members and guests. For additional information on the Boyd Clean initiative, visit www.boydgaming.com/boyd-clean.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming dining destinations and Valentine's Day offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.