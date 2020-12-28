Boyd Gaming : Part-Time Las Vegas Resident Hits $15.5 Million Christmas Eve Jackpot Playing IGT's Megabucks® Slot Machine at Suncoast

LAS VEGAS-With an investment of just $40, a part-time Las Vegas resident received the Christmas present of a lifetime on Thursday afternoon, hitting a jackpot of nearly $15.5 million on IGT Megabucks® machine at Boyd Gaming's Suncoast Hotel & Casino.

Kevin, who splits time between Las Vegas and Alaska, wasn't planning on spending Christmas in Las Vegas, but was held over unexpectedly on business. Making a Christmas Eve stop at the Suncoast, Kevin lined up the three Megabucks symbols at 12:30 p.m. to capture a jackpot of $15,491,103 - Nevada's largest slot machine jackpot in eight years.

Kevin said he planned on using the massive jackpot to support his business and promised to look for ways to 'pay it forward.' In the meantime, Kevin said he was planning to celebrate the holiday season in a big way!

IGT's Megabucks slots game is famous for paying the casino industry's largest slots jackpots. In Nevada, the game's jackpot meter re-sets at $10 million, the largest base progressive amount of any slots game in the U.S. This jackpot amount then grows as more people throughout the State play the game. IGT introduced the Megabucks slots game in 1987 and has created more than 145 versions of the game that extend both the video slots and mechanical reels genres. The largest Megabucks jackpot of all time was won in 2003 when a very lucky player won more than $39 million on the slots game.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.