    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report
Boyd Gaming : Properties Welcome the Fall With More Ways to Win in September

08/25/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming destinations throughout the Las Vegas Valley are offering customers great ways to win in September with Young at Heart promotions, gift giveaways and more.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

Young at Heart

In September, guests 50 years of age and over can celebrate Young at Heart Day every Tuesday from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

Young at Heart Day participants can enjoy the following free offers starting at 7 a.m. each Tuesday by swiping at a promotion kiosk:

  • One free bingo blue pack valid within seven days from when the voucher is printed at Aliante, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town only.
  • Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn unlimited 10x point multipliers on reels and video poker on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

Additionally, guests 50 years of age and over at Aliante can enjoy the property's $5 Movie Matinee Wednesday promotion as part of the Young at Heart promotions. Guests can watch a $5 movie by bringing their ID and B Connected Card to Aliante's movie theater every Wednesday before 4 p.m.

Gift Giveaways

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursdays in September will receive a free gift during the September Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. The gift giveaway items include pasta bowls on September 2, a Martha Stewart Collection cookie sheet on September 9, an Oster wok cooking pot on September 16, a Martha Stewart Collection muffin pan on September 23, and the option to pick a gift on September 30, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on giveaway days. Eligible Onyx and Titanium members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on giveaway days. See B Connected for complete details.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 17:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
