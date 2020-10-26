Boyd Gaming : Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "During the third quarter, we successfully navigated the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic thanks to our outstanding operating team. By effectively yielding our casino floors and amenities while implementing new efficiencies throughout our business, we greatly enhanced our operating performance in a lower-revenue environment. On a Companywide basis, we delivered 12% EBITDAR growth and improved operating margins by more than 1,000 basis points, as both our Las Vegas Locals and Midwest & South segments set records for quarterly EBITDAR and margins. At the same time, we continued to build the foundation for future growth through the expansion of our partnership with FanDuel Group, successfully launching mobile sports betting platforms in Illinois and Iowa and expanding our digital reach to more than 30 million adults nationwide. We are proud of our team's ability to successfully execute our strategy and are committed to sustaining a more efficient and profitable operating model into the future." Boyd Gaming reported third-quarter 2020 revenues of $652.2 million, compared to $819.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income of $38.1 million, or $0.33 per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $39.4 million, or $0.35 per share, for the year-ago period. Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $238.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 12% from $213.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Companywide operating margins were 36.6%, up significantly from 26.1% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the third quarter of 2020 were $43.5 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to Adjusted Earnings of $44.8 million, or $0.39 per share, for the same period in 2019. (1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures. Operations Review (2)

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company's Las Vegas Locals segment reported revenues of $171.1 million, a decline of 20% from prior year, while Adjusted EBITDAR grew more than 23% to $78.9 million and operating margins increased more than 1,600 basis points to 46.1%. Midwest & South revenues fell 15% to $463.6 million while Adjusted EBITDAR increased nearly 17% to $182.5 million, and operating margins rose approximately 1,100 basis points to 39.4%, as strong operating performances across the segment more than offset the impact of property closures related to Hurricanes Laura and Sally. The Company's Downtown Las Vegas segment reported revenues of $17.5 million, down 71% from prior year, and an Adjusted EBITDAR loss of $1.5 million, due to significant travel restrictions in Hawaii and overall declines in Las Vegas visitation. (2) As of September 30, 2020, three Boyd Gaming properties remain closed: Eastside Cannery and Eldorado in the Las Vegas Locals segment, and Main Street Station in the Downtown Las Vegas segment. Balance Sheet Update

As of September 30, 2020, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $506.0 million, and total debt of $4.04 billion. Cash and debt balances reflect the repayment of the Company's outstanding revolving credit facility borrowings during the third quarter. Conference Call Information

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues























Gaming

$ 565,965

$ 613,487

$ 1,260,841

$ 1,867,399 Food & beverage



38,778



108,069



139,323



331,206 Room



26,925



60,705



80,570



179,046 Other



20,570



37,307



61,888



115,337 Total revenues



652,238



819,568



1,542,622



2,492,988 Operating costs and expenses























Gaming



214,984



276,302



530,445



835,511 Food & beverage



38,691



101,981



145,275



307,609 Room



12,931



28,393



41,013



83,074 Other



5,809



23,526



29,425



72,154 Selling, general and administrative



86,983



116,899



260,681



349,011 Master lease rent expense (a)



25,914



24,665



75,992



73,058 Maintenance and utilities



33,751



41,351



88,551



119,158 Depreciation and amortization



69,320



65,092



205,498



200,396 Corporate expense



19,605



21,411



58,526



79,501 Project development, preopening and writedowns



2,249



5,297



9,582



14,243 Impairment of assets



—



—



171,100



— Other operating items, net



14,928



1,260



23,570



1,564 Total operating costs and expenses



525,165



706,177



1,639,658



2,135,279 Operating income (loss)



127,073



113,391



(97,036)



357,709 Other expense (income)























Interest income



(468)



(434)



(1,476)



(1,356) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



62,387



59,661



173,440



182,224 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt



413



242



1,000



750 Other, net



(4,977)



113



(5,206)



(227) Total other expense, net



57,355



59,582



167,758



181,391 Income (loss) before income taxes



69,718



53,809



(264,794)



176,318 Income tax (provision) benefit



(31,602)



(14,404)



46,807



(42,978) Net income (loss)

$ 38,116

$ 39,405

$ (217,987)

$ 133,340

























Basic net income (loss) per common share

$ 0.34

$ 0.35

$ (1.92)

$ 1.18 Weighted average basic shares outstanding



113,520



113,526



113,495



113,595

























Diluted net income (loss) per common share

$ 0.33

$ 0.35

$ (1.92)

$ 1.17 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



113,862



113,971



113,495



113,879

























(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (In thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Total Revenues by Reportable Segment























Las Vegas Locals

$ 171,076

$ 213,286

$ 400,531

$ 657,084 Downtown Las Vegas



17,539



60,624



76,316



188,116 Midwest & South



463,623



545,658



1,065,775



1,647,788 Total revenues

$ 652,238

$ 819,568

$ 1,542,622

$ 2,492,988

























Adjusted EBITDAR by Reportable Segment























Las Vegas Locals

$ 78,900

$ 64,062

$ 128,520

$ 209,745 Downtown Las Vegas



(1,511)



11,903



1,225



42,830 Midwest & South



182,502



156,202



320,986



477,737 Property Adjusted EBITDAR



259,891



232,167



450,731



730,312 Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)



(21,048)



(18,658)



(51,333)



(61,182) Adjusted EBITDAR



238,843



213,509



399,398



669,130 Master lease rent expense (b)



(25,914)



(24,665)



(75,992)



(73,058) Adjusted EBITDA



212,929



188,844



323,406



596,072

























Other operating costs and expenses























Deferred rent



217



245



666



734 Depreciation and amortization



69,320



65,092



205,498



200,396 Share-based compensation expense



(858)



3,559



10,026



21,426 Project development, preopening and writedowns



2,249



5,297



9,582



14,243 Impairment of assets



—



—



171,100



— Other operating items, net



14,928



1,260



23,570



1,564 Total other operating costs and expenses



85,856



75,453



420,442



238,363 Operating income (loss)



127,073



113,391



(97,036)



357,709 Other expense (income)























Interest income



(468)



(434)



(1,476)



(1,356) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



62,387



59,661



173,440



182,224 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt



413



242



1,000



750 Other, net



(4,977)



113



(5,206)



(227) Total other expense, net



57,355



59,582



167,758



181,391 Income (loss) before income taxes



69,718



53,809



(264,794)



176,318 Income tax (provision) benefit



(31,602)



(14,404)



46,807



(42,978) Net income (loss)

$ 38,116

$ 39,405

$ (217,987)

$ 133,340

























(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (In thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

$ 19,605

$ 21,411

$ 58,526

$ 79,501 Corporate share-based compensation expense



1,443



(2,753)



(7,193)



(18,319) Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table

$ 21,048

$ 18,658

$ 51,333

$ 61,182

(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss)

$ 38,116

$ 39,405

$ (217,987)

$ 133,340 Pretax adjustments:























Project development, preopening and writedowns



2,249



5,297



9,582



14,243 Impairment of assets



—



—



171,100



— Other operating items, net



14,928



1,260



23,570



1,564 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt



413



242



1,000



750 Other, net



(4,977)



113



(5,206)



(227) Total adjustments



12,613



6,912



200,046



16,330

























Income tax effect for above adjustments



(2,767)



(1,494)



(47,559)



(3,484) Impact of tax audit settlements



(4,505)



—



(4,505)



— Impact of tax valuation allowance



—



—



568



— Adjusted earnings (loss)

$ 43,457

$ 44,823

$ (69,437)

$ 146,186

























Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$ 0.33

$ 0.35

$ (1.92)

$ 1.17 Pretax adjustments:























Project development, preopening and writedowns



0.02



0.04



0.08



0.12 Impairment of assets



—



—



1.51



— Other operating items, net



0.13



0.01



0.21



0.01 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt



—



—



0.01



0.01 Other, net



(0.04)



—



(0.05)



— Total adjustments



0.11



0.05



1.76



0.14

























Income tax effect for above adjustments



(0.02)



(0.01)



(0.42)



(0.03) Impact of tax audit settlements



(0.04)



—



(0.04)



— Impact of tax valuation allowance



—



—



0.01



— Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted

$ 0.38

$ 0.39

$ (0.61)

$ 1.28

























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



113,862



113,971



113,495



113,879

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Regulation G, "Conditions for Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," prescribes the conditions for use of non-GAAP financial information in public disclosures. We believe that our presentations of the following non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures of operating performance to investors: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR (EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with a master lease), Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS). The following discussion defines these terms and why we believe they are useful measures of our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR

EBITDA and EBITDAR are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors a more complete understanding of our operating results before the impact of investing and financing transactions and income taxes and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. Management has historically adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR when evaluating operating performance because we believe that the inclusion or exclusion of certain recurring and non-recurring items is necessary to provide a full understanding of our core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period results. We refer to this measure as Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAR. We have chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR provides consistency in our financial reporting. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR in this press release because we believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR are among the more significant factors in management's internal evaluation of total company and individual property performance and in the evaluation of incentive compensation related to property management. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR as measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR are also used by management in the annual budget process. Externally, we believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company. Adjusted EBITDA reflects EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other operating items, net. Adjusted EBITDAR reflects Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted Earnings is net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, and other non-recurring adjustments, net. Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS are presented solely as supplemental disclosures because management believes that they are widely used measures of performance in the gaming industry.

Limitations on the Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS or certain other non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. In addition, forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company, future operating trends at the Company's properties following reopening, continuing cost efficiencies and margin improvements, and the Company's future digital gaming initiatives. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ongoing uncertainty about COVID-19, its duration and impact, the possibility of future closures and length of closures of the Company's properties, negative perceptions of visiting properties that have large groups of people, the cost to comply with any mandated health requirements associated with the virus, the extent of consumer demand upon re-opening, the negative effects on the Company's workforce, suppliers, contractors and other partners, as well as the impact on the customer experience of necessary health and safety measures implemented at the direction of State and local governments and gaming regulators. Risks also include fluctuations in the Company's operating results; the results of operations of its properties in various markets; the political climate and its effects on consumer spending and its impact on the travel industry; the state of the economy and its effect on consumer spending and the Company's results of operations; the impact and effects of the local economies in the markets where the Company has operations; the receipt of legislative, and other state, federal and local approvals for the Company's development projects; whether online gaming will become legalized in various states, the Company's ability to operate online gaming profitably, or otherwise; consumer reaction to fluctuations in the stock market and economic factors; the effects of events adversely impacting the economy or the regions from which the Company draws a significant percentage of its customers; competition; litigation; financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its subsidiaries; changes in laws and regulations, including increased taxes; the availability and price of energy, weather, regulation, economic, credit and capital market conditions; and the effects of war, terrorist or similar activity. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

