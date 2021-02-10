Boyd Gaming Team Member Crisis Fund Update

With the recent launch of Giving the Boyd Way - Boyd Gaming's new Company-sponsored workplace giving program - we are making some key changes to the Team Member Crisis Fund.

At the beginning of the year, the Company shifted to a nationwide Crisis Fund, available to provide support to all Boyd Gaming team members across the country facing an unexpected hardship. These hardships include family emergencies, natural disasters or other life-altering events, such as a fire, accident or illness.

Boyd Gaming has also partnered with a new crisis fund administrator - Employees 1st and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation - which will review all applications and make all payment decisions for team members nationwide.

Another key update is all team members must register online to make donations to the Boyd Gaming Team Member Crisis Fund. If you would like to support your fellow team members through this fund, simply click on the special Team Member Crisis Fund link on the Giving the Boyd Way website. Donations will support team members across the country who apply for assistance. Team members can donate funds via credit card payments, or one-time payroll and recurring payroll deductions. For instructions on how to log in to www.givingtheboydway.com, please contact your Human Resources Department.

Team members who are seeking assistance from the Team Member Crisis Fund can apply online at www.employees1st.org/boyd-gaming or by calling 888.448.2727. Team members at all Boyd Gaming properties across the nation can apply to receive assistance from this fund. To learn more about applying for assistance, contact your Human Resources Department. More information about the fund can also be found in the Employment Policy Manual available on the Company's internal website www.boyd.net, or through your Human Resources Department.

To learn more about the Team Member Crisis Fund and the Giving the Boyd Way program, please visit www.givingtheboydway.com.