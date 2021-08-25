Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Boyd Gaming Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Boyd Gaming : Treasure Chest Casino Guest Scores $100,000 Royal Flush Jackpot Playing IGT's Game King Video Poker Game

08/25/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
Kenner, La.-A lucky guest turned her visit to Treasure Chest Casino into a $100,000 payday playing IGT's Game King® video poker game on Thursday, August 19.

The Kenner resident, who requested to remain anonymous, was playing on a Game King video poker slot machine at approximately 4:50 p.m. when she hit the $100,000 royal flush jackpot, making her visit to Treasure Chest an unforgettable experience.

To learn more about Treasure Chest's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.treasurechest.com.

About Treasure Chest Casino

Opened in 1994 and located on the shores of beautiful Lake Pontchartrain in Kenner, Louisiana, Treasure Chest Casino, features 24,000 square feet of dockside casino action. Minutes from the Louis Armstrong International Airport and Downtown New Orleans, the Treasure Chest Casino boasts a vibrant gaming atmosphere, with over 1,000 slot machines and 29 table games, including high limit slots and tables. Treasure Chest also offers Café Pontchartrain, a live entertainment venue and meeting and conference space. Additional information on Treasure Chest can be found at www.TreasureChest.com, on Facebook and Twitter. Treasure Chest is a Boyd Gaming property. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 18:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 316 M - -
Net income 2021 506 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 6 754 M 6 754 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 14 284
Free-Float 73,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 60,18 $
Average target price 80,50 $
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Samuel Boyd Co-Executive Chairman
Marianne Boyd Johnson Co-Executive Chairman & Executive VP
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
