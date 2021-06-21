Log in
    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
Boyd Gaming : A Las Vegas Local Scores $85,000+ Regional Linked Pai Gow Poker Progressive Jackpot at The Orleans

06/21/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
LAS VEGAS-Rosemarie, a local resident, had a memorable visit to The Orleans Hotel and Casino when she hit Boyd Gaming's regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of more than $85,000 on Friday, June 18.

The lucky guest, who has been a regular visitor at The Orleans and Gold Coast since 2016, was playing Pai Gow Poker at approximately 4:20 p.m. when she scored a seven-card straight flush, winning her a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $85,258. She also placed a fortune bonus side bet that won her an additional $1,000.

Six Boyd Gaming destinations participated in the Company's regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive, including The Orleans, Gold Coast, Aliante, Cannery, Sam's Town and Suncoast. By offering the Pai Gow Poker progressive at multiple destinations citywide, players have a shot at winning a much larger jackpot than individual properties could offer.

Another recent win took place last Sunday, June 13, when a guest at Aliante hit a seven-card straight flush in clubs, winning him a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $92,993. The player also placed a fortune bonus side bet that won him an extra $21,186. In total, the guest won $114,179 during his visit. On June 3, another Las Vegas local at The Orleans won Boyd Gaming's Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $160,873.

The properties' Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot has reset at $75,000.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
