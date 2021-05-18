Log in
    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report
Boyd Gaming : Ameristar St. Charles Raises More Than $17,000 for Team Member Crisis Fund

05/18/2021 | 12:04am EDT
Ameristar St. Charles Raises More Than $17,000 for Team Member Crisis Fund

Team members at Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles found a unique way to raise funds for the Boyd Gaming Team Member Crisis Fund through a recent team member sale, raising more than $17,000 to help other team members in need.

Ashley Gaddy, Director of Sales, and Samantha Gaulden, Event Meeting Manager, were the two Ameristar St. Charles team members who helped organize the event. What started as a plan to clean out space at the property turned into a two-day sale that supported a worthy cause and made a difference for team members and their families.

Over the past 20 years, every department at Ameristar St. Charles had amassed storage areas full of items, including unclaimed giveaway prizes, gift shop goods, and various equipment items from around the property that were sold during the team member sale event.

Over the course of two days, team members had the opportunity to purchase items at deeply reduced prices. There was truly something for everyone with items ranging from flat-screen televisions, vacuums, power tools and other electronics to luggage, holiday décor, insulated tumblers, purses, jackets and hats.

Gaddy and Gaulden said the sale was bigger than offering great deals to team members.

'This sale meant so much to our team, not just to be able to donate proceeds right back to our team members, but to see their excitement,' said Gaulden. 'The items, no matter how big or small, made an impact on many families.'

Team members purchased wardrobes full of clothes to send to families overseas. One family had to move quickly and was unable to take any furniture, but through the sale, they were able to add a dining table to their new home for only $15. Another team member's family recently welcomed a foster child to their home. They were able to purchase a new desk for the newest addition to their family for only $10.

One team member purchased small stuffed animals leftover from a giveaway. These toys were used to make hundreds of 'lovie' blankets for newborns in hospitals both around the country and internationally.

In addition to deeply discounted items for sale, every team member who attended the sale received raffle tickets for one of five prizes. The raffle prizes included a Coach purse, diamond jewelry, a television, an autographed Marc Bulger jersey and a poker table.

'This event was the ultimate win-win,' said Gaddy. 'It was such a pleasure to be a part of this project. Our stuff made a real difference to a lot of people and it was a privilege to witness the good first-hand.'

Through this event, Ameristar St. Charles was able to clean out and organize needed storage spaces and raise funds to support the Company's Team Member Crisis Fund. All remaining items that weren't sold at the sale were donated to local charities, further extending how Ameristar St. Charles used this event to give back.

At the end of the two-day sale, team members raised a grand total of $17,467 for the Boyd Gaming Team Member Crisis Fund.

The Boyd Gaming Team Member Crisis Fund is designed to provide financial aid to Boyd Gaming team members across the country facing an unexpected crisis, including family emergencies, natural disasters or other life-altering events, such as a fire, accident or illness.

Thanks to Ameristar St. Charles' support, and the donations the Company receives from team members nationwide, Boyd Gaming is proud to provide financial aid to team members going through a difficult time.

To learn more about the Boyd Gaming Team Member Crisis Fund, contact your Human Resources Department or visit www.givingtheboydway.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 04:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
