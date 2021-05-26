Boyd Gaming : Cannery Casino Hotel and Vitalant to Host Blood Drive on May 30-31

WHAT: Cannery Casino Hotel and Vitalant will host a two-day blood drive on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31 at Cannery's The Club in an effort to support Nevada's critical need for blood donations of all blood types.

While all blood types are needed, there is a great need for O-positive and O-negative blood types. Individuals who have been vaccinated will not be deferred for blood donations.

The community is invited to make an appointment to donate blood by visiting www.bloodhero.com. Appointments to donate blood on May 30 can be booked here, and blood donation appointments for May 31 can be booked here.

All blood donors will receive a $5 dining credit at Cannery's Victory's Café and a Vitalant baseball cap.

WHEN: Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Cannery Casino Hotel at The Club, 2121 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89030