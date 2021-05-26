Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boyd Gaming Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boyd Gaming : Cannery Casino Hotel and Vitalant to Host Blood Drive on May 30-31

05/26/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHAT: Cannery Casino Hotel and Vitalant will host a two-day blood drive on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31 at Cannery's The Club in an effort to support Nevada's critical need for blood donations of all blood types.

While all blood types are needed, there is a great need for O-positive and O-negative blood types. Individuals who have been vaccinated will not be deferred for blood donations.

The community is invited to make an appointment to donate blood by visiting www.bloodhero.com. Appointments to donate blood on May 30 can be booked here, and blood donation appointments for May 31 can be booked here.

All blood donors will receive a $5 dining credit at Cannery's Victory's Café and a Vitalant baseball cap.

WHEN: Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Cannery Casino Hotel at The Club, 2121 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 17:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
01:05pBOYD GAMING  : Cannery Casino Hotel and Vitalant to Host Blood Drive on May 30-3..
PU
06:07aBOYD GAMING  : ANNOUNCES PRICING OF 4.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2031; OFFERING SIZE ..
PU
06:05aBOYD GAMING CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
03:33aBOYD GAMING  : Prices Upsized $900 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
05/25BOYD GAMING CORPORATION  : Announces Pricing Of 4.750% Senior Notes Due 2031; Of..
PR
05/25BOYD GAMING  : to Raise $750 Million via Private Offering of Senior Notes Due 20..
MT
05/25BOYD GAMING CORPORATION  : Announces Private Offering Of $750 Million Senior Not..
PR
05/24BOYD GAMING  : Destinations Welcome the Summer Season with Great Ways to Win in ..
PU
05/20BOYD GAMING  : Destinations Celebrate Father's Day with Delectable Specials on J..
PU
05/18BOYD GAMING  : to Host Career Fair at Gold Coast on May 25
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 064 M - -
Net income 2021 385 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 6 892 M 6 892 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 14 284
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 77,91 $
Last Close Price 61,49 $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Samuel Boyd Co-Executive Chairman
Marianne Boyd Johnson Co-Executive Chairman & Executive VP
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION43.27%6 892
EVOLUTION AB76.35%37 800
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED10.04%35 643
SANDS CHINA LTD.3.82%35 501
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-8.12%32 870
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.44.15%22 343