BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

Boyd Gaming : Customers Win More Than $31 Million in Jackpots in June

07/02/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming destinations throughout the Las Vegas Valley awarded multiple jackpots of $10,000 or more in June to customers at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery, California and Fremont.

In all, more than $31 million in jackpots was awarded last month, including:

  • A first-time visitor to Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa kicked off the month by winning a more than $43,000 jackpot playing Bonus Poker on June 2.
  • A lucky guest hit a nearly $11,500 jackpot after betting 40 cents on a Lil' Devil slot game at Fremont Hotel and Casino on June 3.
  • On June 4, a Suncoast Hotel and Casino guest scored a $16,000 jackpot on a Super Triple Play Draw Poker slot machine.
  • Las Vegas local Ebony was playing Dragon Link at Aliante on June 5 when she hit a nearly $16,000 jackpot. She plans to use her winnings to help her mom put a down payment on a new home.
  • Mary Ann visited Cannery Casino Hotel on June 6 and won a more than $40,500 jackpot on a Penny Progressive slot game.
  • On June 8, Washington resident Sandra was playing bingo during the Summer Celebration Bingo event at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall when she hit a bingo coverall, winning a total of $10,000.
  • A B Connected player turned their visit to Gold Coast Hotel and Casino into a more than $20,000 payday playing video poker on June 9.
  • Antonette, who recently enjoyed a staycation at Aliante, visited the property on June 11 and scored a more than $13,000 jackpot on a Coin Combo slot game.
  • A local guest turned his visit to Aliante into a more than$114,000 payday when he won Boyd Gaming's regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot on June 13
  • A couple visiting the California Hotel and Casino scored two jackpots in two days. Vernon won a $10,000 jackpot playing Game King Keno on June 13 after betting $1, and Nadine hit a more than $7,000 jackpot prize playing on a Game King slot game on June 14. Together, the couple won more than $17,000 in jackpots during their visit to the Cal.
  • On June 15, Renato tested his luck at Aliante and hit a nearly $11,000 jackpot playing Ultimate X Poker. He previously won a $4,000 jackpot on the same slot machine, which he considers to be very lucky.
  • At The Orleans Hotel and Casino, a fortunate guest hit a deuces double bonus jackpot of $25,000 playing on a Game King slot game on June 16.
  • Rosemarie, a local resident, had a memorable visit to The Orleans when she hit Boyd Gaming's regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of more than $85,000 on June 18.
  • Edwin bet $4 on a Four Card Keno slot machine and walked away with a nearly $15,000 jackpot at Fremont on June 20.
  • A fortunate guest at Gold Coast had an unforgettable visit to the property after hitting a nearly $50,000 jackpot on a Dancing Drums slot game on June 25.
  • On June 26, a Suncoast visitor scored a $20,000 royal flush jackpot. A few days later, another Suncoast guest won a nearly $19,000 jackpot playing Dragon Link Autumn Moon on June 29.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 19:15:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
