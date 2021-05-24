Log in
Boyd Gaming : Destinations Welcome the Summer Season with Great Ways to Win in June

05/24/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming destinations across southern Nevada are kicking off the summer with more ways to win in June, including Young at Heart promotions, gift giveaways and more.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

Young at Heart

In June, guests 50 years of age and over can celebrate Young at Heart Day every Tuesday from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery, California and Fremont.

Young at Heart Day participants can enjoy the following free offers starting at 7 a.m. each Tuesday by swiping at a promotion kiosk:

  • One free bingo blue pack valid within seven days from when the voucher is printed at Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town only.
  • Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn unlimited 10x point multipliers on reels and video poker on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery, California and Fremont.

Gift Giveaways

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursdays in June will receive a free gift during the June Stanley Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. The gift giveaway items include a Stanley triple outlet outdoor/indoor covered adapter on June 3, a Stanley CordMax 9-foot triple outlet extension cord on June 10, a Stanley control grip multi-tip screwdriver on June 17, and a Stanley essential toolbox (tools not included) on June 24, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on giveaway days. Eligible Onyx and Titanium members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on giveaway days. See B Connected for complete details.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 17:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
